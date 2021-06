​Riders waiting for the bus are getting more shade as the Phoenix Public Transit Department continues to install bus stop shelters all over the city. Some of these new bus shelters were designed by Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts students. Former industrial design students Dan Duquette, Derek Smoker, Ethan Francher and Erlend Merling participated in a Friends of Transit contest that provided them an opportunity to create an accessible bus shelter design with about 30 percent more shade.