Man who went on stabbing spree in home is shot and killed by one of his victims

LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The mother of the man who killed his father and shot two Rice County law officers in 2019 will go to jail for providing a gun to her son. Shirley Loder, who was 67 when she was charged in January, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail after she pleaded no contest, Rice County Attorney Remington Dalke said. The judge sentenced the Arlington woman to one year in jail but suspended most of that sentence in favor of probation after the jail time.