A spring without birds? Our fault, ours to fix
According to a report published in Science,written by researchers from seven institutions, North America’s bird population has declined by nearly a third since 1970. The estimated population of breeding adult birds on the continent was roughly 10 billion in 1970. By 2019, when the report was published, the number had fallen to a little more than 7 billion, a decline of 2.9 billion birds in just 50 years — across the majority of species and in most of the varied habitats.www.bayjournal.com