A spring without birds? Our fault, ours to fix

This time last year, we were ramping up and stocking up for the big Coronavirus Baby Boom that was predicted to result from quarantine life, but it turns out, there was more of a Baby Bust with less babies being born in the U.S. Luckily, it never felt like a bust for us. Baby gifts kept us busy and actually played a big part in keeping our business alive during the shutdown (thank you for supporting us!!). Because so many of our customers couldn’t visit the new babies in their lives, we sent the sweetest presents. We always love to help pick out the perfect gift, and we are happy to wrap, write a note, and ship if needed. Easy, one-stop-shopping is the name of the game.