Protein bars are seemingly now a staple in the American diet. This packaged food is a preferred snack of everyone from athletes to those who work in the office all day. As a rock climber, I’ve chomped down more protein bars than I would have liked to, but they are truly a convenient approach to fueling up on a strenuous day. After trying countless new bars on the market, I’ve come to realize that many taste the same, and don’t actually provide the satiation promised. A start-up called SOUND Nutrition is stepping in to disrupt the idea of what a protein bar is through the creation of its product called a SOUND Bite.