Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheboygan County, WI

I-43 GETTING MORE MEDIAN CABLE BARRIERS HERE

By Jeramey Jannene
b93radio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose cable barriers already seen in the median of I-43 in southern Sheboygan County are there to prevent vehicles from crossing over into oncoming traffic and have been shown to save lives. Now, more of those barriers will be installed thanks to a nearly $900,000 contract signed this past week by Governor Evers. The funds will be used to install the guards between Highway “V” and “EE” in Sheboygan County, as well as from Polifka Road to Fisherville Road in Manitowoc County.

b93radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Sheboygan County, WI
Traffic
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
City
Cable, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Traffic#Road Construction#Road Closures#I 43#Vehicles#Single Lane Closures#August#Southern Sheboygan County#June#Fisherville Road#Polifka Road#Governor Evers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

NEW LANES OF HIGHWAY 23 NOW CARRYING TRAFFIC

As work continues to complete the expansion of Highway 23 to four lanes between Plymouth and Fond du Lac, traffic in Sheboygan County has been switched onto the new lanes, while the original lanes are being readied for repaving. While 23 will remain open to traffic, the DOT advises drivers...
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Roadway Scheduled to be Closed This Coming Week

Manitowoc County Highway Commissioner Greg Grotegut has announced a road closure and detour notice, starting next Monday (May 17th). Grotegut explains the highway department will be milling on County Highway C, from I-43 to State Highway 42, with the roadway open to local traffic only. The detour route will be posted as County C to LS to F to Highway 42 and back to C.
Wisconsin Statewhbl.com

Aerial Patrols to Enhance I-43 Speed Enforcement In Sheboygan County

(WHBL) – If you thought that traffic on I-43 has been, shall we say “brisk” lately, you’re not the only one to notice, and today the Wisconsin State Patrol will be using a computerized airborne observation system called VASCAR to spot speeders along with aggressive and reckless drivers. The federally-funded...
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Over 50,000 Trees Planted in Manitowoc County This Spring

It was a great year for tree planting in Manitowoc County. According to Manitowoc County Soil and Water Conservation, 46,000 seedlings were delivered for planting from the DNR nursery, and another 5,100 seedlings were sold through the Manitowoc County 4-H Camp Tapawingo tree fundraising sale. Department of Natural Resources Forester,...
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES CONTINUE TO SHRINK, OVER 50K COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE NOW RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County continued on a slow downward trend this week, as Friday’s update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health reported 108 cases in Sheboygan County. Of the 57 test results received, 3 were positive, raising the running case total to 13,762. With 12 recoveries, the active case total declined by 9, while an additional 2 persons required hospitalization for treatment, raising the county’s COVID-19 patient population to 4.
Sheboygan County, WIplymouth-review.com

Sheboygan County COVID-19 Data Summary

The number of vaccines administered to Sheboygan County residents has declined by 59.4% compared to peak rates. The most recently reported week of May 2 recorded 3,736 doses given, compared to a peak of 9,204 doses the week of April 4. 43% of county residents have received at least one dose as of Tuesday. A target of 60% vaccinated with […]
Sheboygan County, WIseehafernews.com

Two Sheboygan County Events Expected to Impact Manitowoc County Economy

There are two nationally televised events making their way to Sheboygan County this summer, but those events will be affecting the economy throughout Eastern Wisconsin. One of those events is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, which has Kwik Trip as the presenting sponsor, and Kenosha-based Jockey International was recently named as the title sponsor. We spoke with Mary Lou Haen, the Marketing Director at Road America, who explained that even without that event, they are responsible for a large amount of tourism in the area.
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

ROAD AMERICA GETS LEGISLATIVE RELIEF FOR BEVERAGE SALES

800,000 visitors to Road America generate over $100 million in revenue each year, making it a major piece of Sheboygan County and Wisconsin’s tourist economy. Much of that comes from sales of alcoholic beverages to thirsty fans under the summer sun. But there was a problem: the permits required for those sales are usually issued by the municipality, and with Road America shared by the townships of Rhine and Plymouth, deciding who is responsible was complicated.
Sheboygan County, WIb93radio.com

Green Bay Man Arrested After Chase – Charged With Drunk Driving & Numerous Drug Charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A Green Bay man is facing a number of charges after a chase through Sheboygan County Thursday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department got a report from Ozaukee County Deputies of a speeding car, and word that they’d called off the pursuit. Sheboygan County Deputies saw the rental car he was driving speeding northbound on I-43 just before midnight. They followed it up to Manitowoc County. At Clover road, spike strips were deployed… the driver continued driving on rims before crashing on Highway 151 – and that’s when he took off running. When deputies arrested him, they arrested him on his 4th drunk driving, open intoxicants, felony fleeing, intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana….
Random Lake, WIBiz Times

Construction commencing on new Random Lake subdivision

The Village of Random Lake in Sheboygan County will be getting a new 53-lot subdivision featuring a mix of condominiums and single-family homes. The village and developer Scholler Development LLC in late April reached an agreement for the creation of the Woodland View subdivision, according to a news release. It will be developed on lands along Ortho Drive, south of where it meets Lake Breeze Lane.
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County COVID-19 Vaccinations Steady So Far This Week

The week may only be two days old, but the number of people in Manitowoc County receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has remained rather steady. 562 more shots were administered yesterday (May 10th), with 188 of those being first dose shots. This means that a total of 61,512 shots have been given out, with 33,442 of those going into the arms of first-time patients.
Kellnersville, WIwtaq.com

Truckers Haul Down I-43 for Suicide Awareness

KELLNERSVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A group of truckers drove in a convoy Saturday for suicide awareness. The group drove from Kellnersville in Manitowoc County, down I-43 to Oostburg and back. The trucks carried flags in honor of Nicole Warner, who died in 2019 of suicide. “Suicide is a public health...
Sheboygan County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm

Sheboygan Co., WI – Sheboygan County Dairy Promotions Association has announced its 2021 Breakfast on the Farm will be at Devin Acres in Elkhart Lake on Saturday, June 19. Breakfast on the Farm in Sheboygan County will include pancakes, eggs and cows. The event at Devin Acres, W3844 Primrose Lane,...
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Ends COVID-19 Emergency Declaration

Manitowoc County’s long-standing COVID-19 Emergency Declaration expired as of yesterday (May 5th). County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer tells Seehafer News that he was informed by County Clerk Jessica Backus and that it was basically implemented for financial reasons. ”When we do the Emergency Declaration we don’t have to go and amend...
Sheboygan County, WIsheboygancountyedc.com

Whistling Oak Apartments now leasing in Town of Sheboygan

Ygan County, WI – The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) aspires to offer a wide array of services, resources, and expertise designed to encourage private sector investment opportunities in Sheboygan County with efforts to create new and appealing housing options ranking high on the priority list. The latest housing...