It was supposed to be the night when Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team full of superstars finally get their hand on the prize they have been waiting for, the UEFA Champions League. Also, it was supposed to be the perfect send-off for their legend Sergio Aguero who had once said that he’d leave the club only after winning the coveted UCL title. But fate had other plans as Kai Havertz’s strike in the 42nd minute was enough to prolong the wait for the Blue Moon to Rise over Europe.