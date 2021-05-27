Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Olivia Palermo focusing on self-care during pandemic

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Palermo has been enjoying focusing on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old entrepreneur thinks the lockdown because of the current health crisis has really given people a chance to feel good about themselves and practice self-love and self-care. She said: "I love that people are focusing more and...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Palermo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Diamonds#Pandemic#Mental Health#Emotional Eating#Important People#Vanity Fair#Style#Aesthetic Reasons#Love#Pampering#Glamour#Cashmere Sets#Eating Sushi#Menswear Inspired Flats#Time#Comfort#Home#Crisis#Difficult Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Olivia Palermo's Latest Project Smells Like Summer

Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear. With...
Celebritiescoveteur.com

Christie Brinkley Shares Her Self-Care Routine

Christie Brinkley is nothing short of an icon who knows a thing or two about self-care. The 80's supermodel known for her countless magazine covers and bubbly personality spilled her Sunday routine, chock full of tips and tricks to achieving your glowiest self. From a detoxifying turmeric brew to capping the day off with her signature rosé, watch below as the model, entrepreneur, and actress walks us through her Sunday self-care routine.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Lana Condor Shares The No. 1 Self-Care Ritual She Practices Daily During Quarantine

Ever since To All The Boys I've Loved Before came into our lives (and hearts), Lana Condor has endeared herself to many. Though she's officially wrapped her role as Lara Jean Covey, we're happy to know that we'll still be seeing lots of her in upcoming projects (like her recently confirmed HBO Max movie with Cole Sprouse) and as a global ambassador for Neutrogena.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Ryan Destiny Shares Her Perfect Night In Which Includes Trying On Vintage Clothes, A Bedtime Skin Care Routine And Self-Care

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When she’s not taking flawless pictures, starring in hit TV series, and making us all swoon from her relationship with her equally gorgeous boyfriend Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny is busy turning her new Hollywood apartment into a home, a project she’s taken very seriously since the pandemic.
DrinksObserver-Reporter

Drinking more during pandemic

Q. Over the course of the pandemic, my husband and I have found ourselves drinking more than we used to. We used to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner most nights, that became a second glass with dinner, and a third glass after dinner. Neither of us gets noticeably drunk. We don’t drive anywhere. We don’t have hangovers the next day. But I do feel like it’s something I’ve come to look forward to each day. I am a little worried by that. Should I be? We do tend to drink on weekends, and a bit more than we do on weeknights. Sometimes, we get tipsy then, but like I said, we are safe about it and don’t drive. I’m hesitant to give up our nightly ritual. What do you think? – Sipping.
Public HealthWashington Post

Loss and gain during a pandemic

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, it is time to update my monthly pandemic diary, which began in March 2020. This is the 15th entry. It is quite probable that next month’s entry will be the last one. To recap of the ongoing jumble of personal reactions the novel coronavirus has...
Workoutscbs19news

Staying active during the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Zhen Yan at the University of Virginia Health is recommending people move more and sit less. He suggests this not only as this pandemic ends, but to help be prepared if there is another one. "The bottom line is even if we get out...
SciencePosted by
Red Tricycle

9 Self-Care Ideas for Moms

While most people are spending most of their time at home, it is important to practice self-care, especially when our normal routines have been upended–the little things that ground us in calm, peace, gratitude, and balance. Here are 9 self-care ideas for moms:. 1. Get Dressed in the Morning. Being...
actionunlimited.com

Re-Defining Self-Care for Parents

“Re-Defining Self Care for Parents” is a free workshop facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Heather O’Brien. Heather runs a free weekly group for parents in the first year of their baby’s life and has additional training in infant-parent mental health. This presentation will examine how the definition of self-care changes once we become a parent. The time and energy we have for ourselves and others changes dramatically after we welcome a child. However, the importance of caring for ourselves becomes even more important because it enhances our ability to care for our children, partners, and other family members. Participants will have the opportunity to define self-care for themselves and how to incorporate self-care into their daily lives. This workshop is ideal for couples; however, information will be shared in a way that can easily be communicated to spouses or partners if only one can attend. Email lmatthews@jri.org to register for this First Connections program which will be held via zoom on Thursday, June 10, 6:30-8:00 p.m. For information on the weekly Emotional Wellbeing After Baby group on Thursday mornings, contact Heather directly at hobrien@jri.org. For more information about First Connections, see www.firstconnections.org.
Celebritiesamomama.com

TD Jakes' Wife Serita Stuns in a Zebra-Print Dress during a Day Out with Him in a Black Outfit

Bishop T.D. Jakes recently shared a sweet photo of himself and his stunning wife, Serita, rocking stylish outfits during a day out ahead of their 39th wedding anniversary. Bishop T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes, are one of the most recognized Christian couples. Through their megachurch, The Potter’s House, and their authorship, their ministry has touched lives all over the world.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Reclaiming Audre Lorde’s Radical Self-Care

Around this time last year, on one of the many difficult personal days of the hellscape that was 2020, I walked through my door to find meticulously placed notes around my home. Handwritten reminders drawn onto shirtless photos of whatever celebs I was crushing on at the moment — Michael B. Jordan, of course, and embarrassingly, the character Wade Kinsella from Hart of Dixie (in my defense, I had just finished a binge of the series) — were waiting for me. Each photo had a different prompt: MBJ was in my bedroom encouraging me to sleep while Wade was hanging out on my fridge.
yr.media

4 Self-Care Tips for Finals

With finals just around the corner, a lot of students are struggling to find ways to both be productive and take care of themselves — especially after a year of distance learning. During my midterms, I experimented with ways to balance studying and unwinding. Here is a list of a...
Yogahometownsource.com

Self-Care isn’t Selfish

May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness each year and more now, due to Covid-19. Mental Health can be defined as how we think, feel, and, act. To promote positive mental health, it is important to...
Yogathezoereport.com

This Yoga-Candle Collab Was Created With Self-Care In Mind

During a decidedly stressful past year and a half, many people have had to lean on coping mechanisms more than ever before, and that was certainly the case for Matthew Herman, co-founder of buzzy candle company Boy Smells. He’d already been delving deeply into yoga for a while, but the practice took on an even more important meaning — and it also led to the brand’s latest launch. The Boy Smells X SKY TING collaboration connects the company with one of NYC’s most beloved yoga studios, SKY TING. With the help of its co-founders Chloe Kernaghan and Krissy Jones, this new creation will stimulate your senses, but also encourage you to take a moment of mindfulness.
HealthThrive Global

Self-Care for the Self-Employed

When you’re your own boss self-care should be viewed as an essential tool for self-management and improved work performance. It’s easy to forget about it until you’re burnt out or ill, especially when you’re constantly trying to be at your ideal level of productivity, but self-care is not only productive but necessary for optimum efficiency. Here are six self-care tips with practical tasks for a healthy hustle:
Family RelationshipsETOnline.com

Christie Brinkley's Daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray Reveal What Would Surprise Fans About Their Mom (Exclusive)

Christie Brinkley's daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, are spilling the tea on what their mom is really like when the cameras aren't rolling!. ET exclusively sat down with Christie, Sailor and Alexa Ray at their photo shoot for NYDJ jeans in New York City, where they opened up about their family bond and life at home ahead of Mother's Day. Christie shares 35-year-old Alexa Ray with ex-husband Billy Joel, and 22-year-old Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Audio Self-Care Apps

Quilt is an audio-only self-care app and it serves as a network for holding live, supportive and feel-good conversations that feel like a chat with a friend. As Quilt sees it, "conversation is self-care" and the platform helps to create a sense of connection when people are feeling more lonely and isolated than ever.