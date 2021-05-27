Oscar Wendt leaving Gladbach after 10 years

Eintracht Frankfurt’s players are an absolute disgrace for their performance in Matchday 33. In contention for qualifying for the Champions League, they traveled to Gelsenkirchen to face FC Schalke 04, the worse side in the Bundesliga. A win here would have kept the pressure on Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg, who played on Sunday. They lost 4-3 letting themselves, the club, fans, and, more importantly, me down as I lost 7 units across four bets backing them.