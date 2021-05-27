Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Oscar Wendt leaving Gladbach after 10 years

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4RVe_0aDB9MTH00

After spending 10 seasons at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Oscar Wendt will be heading back to his home country, Sweden, to play for IFK Göteborg.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wendt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia M Nchengladbach#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Oliver Kahn's best saves for Bayern Munich

Oliver Kahn embodied FC Bayern like no other player. Kahn won the Champions League (2001), Intercontinental Cup (2001) and the UEFA Cup (1996). After 557 Bundesliga appearances ‘King Kahn’ called time on his career in 2008. Check out his best saves for the club.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

BREAKING: After 4 years, Nuno will leave Wolves

After 4 wonderful years, Nuno Espirito Santo is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The club released a statement: "Wolves can confirm head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club, by mutual agreement, after Sunday’s match against Manchester United. Nuno Espirito Santo has stated...
Soccerhighpresssoccer.com

Bundesliga Matchday 34 Betting Tips: Werder Bremen vs Gladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt’s players are an absolute disgrace for their performance in Matchday 33. In contention for qualifying for the Champions League, they traveled to Gelsenkirchen to face FC Schalke 04, the worse side in the Bundesliga. A win here would have kept the pressure on Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg, who played on Sunday. They lost 4-3 letting themselves, the club, fans, and, more importantly, me down as I lost 7 units across four bets backing them.
Soccerfootball-news24.com

Bundesliga Finale: Gladbach chasing European football, Bremen hope to avoid relegation

Bundesliga Finale: Gladbach chasing European football, Bremen hope to avoid relegation – originally posted on Sportslens.com. The 2020/21 Bundesliga season reaches its nail-biting conclusion this weekend as the campaign enters the final set of fixtures. Bayern Munich have wrapped up the record-extending 31st Bundesliga title, with the likes of RB...
SoccerFrankfort Times

Juventus director Paratici to leave club after 11 years

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus director Fabio Paratici will leave the club at the end of June after 11 seasons with the Bianconeri. Juventus, which saw its nine-year reign as Serie A champion end this season, announced on Wednesday that Paratici’s contract will not be renewed when it expires on June 30.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal star ready to leave after five years of service

Granit Xhaka is ready to quit the Emirates this summer, with Roma believed to be confident of landing the Arsenal midfielder. Gianluca di Marzio claimed that Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing the 28 year-old to Roma this summer, where he takes up his first job in Serie A since winning the treble with Inter Milan back in 2010.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Pirlo leaves Juventus after disappointing year in charge

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pirlo is leaving Juventus after only one season as coach following a fourth-place finish that ended the club's run of nine straight Serie A titles. Juventus did not say in Friday's statement whose decision it was to go, but reports in Italy say the 42-year-old...
Soccerpersiadigest.com

No surprises – Petkovic leaves Kopil, Nadu and Zachary at home

Vladimir Petkovic, coach of the national team, announced the final 26-man squad. After the reduction, Gregor Koppel, Dan Nadwi and Andy Zachary will not participate in the tournament. Of the 29 players who have trained at Bad Ragaz since last Wednesday, Petkovic had to send three home – one goalkeeper...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Dortmund sign Swiss goalkeeper Kobel from Stuttgart

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund on Monday strengthened their squad for next season by signing goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart. Dortmund, who finished third in the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign, have signed Kobel until 2026 having reportedly paid Stuttgart a transfer fee of around 15 million euros ($18 million).
SoccerTribal Football

Bayer Leverkusen sports director Rolfes reacts to Arsenal Tapsoba rumours

Bayer Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes is aware of rumours of Arsenal planning an offer for Edmond Tapsoba. The Gunners are keen to prise the youngster away from Bayer this summer. But Rolfes insists: "Edmond should play a very important role for us next season as well." Tapsoba has a...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Hertha Berlin hopes Fredi Bobic leads club to success

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin presented Fredi Bobic as its head of sport on Tuesday, hopeful he will be the one to help the underperforming club finally make good on big investments from financier Lars Windhorst. Bobic, who had five years of success with Eintracht Frankfurt, faces a big challenge...
Soccerava360.com

Gregor Kobel • Top 5 Saves from Borussia Dortmund's New Goalkeeper

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS. Borussia Dortmund have signed Gregor Kobel. The 23-year-old Swiss goalkeeper left a lasting impression in the Bundesliga last season with his spring-loaded heroics between the VfB Stuttgart posts. We've picked out five of his best Bundesliga saves. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.