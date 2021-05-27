SHEBOYGAN CURBSIDE COLLECTION HOLIDAY SCHEDULE CHANGES

Meet Thor. He’s trying so hard to be a good boy. He’s a frisky fella. He’s a 7 year old Great Dane and Lab mix. He was surrendered to The Humane Society Of Sheboygan County because he wasn’t getting along with the other animals in his former home. Poor Thor is just trying to be a dog and do what he thinks he’s supposed to do. The shelter staff and volunteers have him on their favorite animals list. They know he just needs to find the perfect situation and home. Maybe that’s with you… or someone you know? Thor hopes so too. Jesy from The Humane Society Of Sheboygan County has some thanks for people that took part in their virtual gala last week… She also talks about their application and appointment policy to come meet one on one with their adoptable animals. Jesy tells us that the shelter currently in need of liquid laundry soap… and you can donate anytime to their outside donation drop off bin at the shelter. Thanks for listening to Furry Friday powered by Charlie’s Chow Raw Dog Food!