The Blood Connection Extends Collection Hours in Response to Urgent Need

greenville.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Blood Connection is seeing historically low blood donor turnout and has extended its center hours in response to this urgent need. According to the latest TBC data, local hospitals have consumed twice as much blood as the community has donated. If this trend continues, it could cause a blood rationing event or blood shortage for hospitals in this community. Donation centers are now open earlier and later to accommodate more blood donors.

