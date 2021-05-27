The Blood Connection Extends Collection Hours in Response to Urgent Need

As the Red Cross put out an urgent call for blood donors, Rutland’s annual summer blood drive is taking on the name of one of it’s biggest supporters. The Summer Gift-of-Life Mini-marathon has been rechristened the Peter Giancola Mini-marathon. Last year’s event was dedicated to Giancola, who died earlier in the year after a 10-year battle with cancer during which he received regular blood transfusions credited with significantly lengthening his life. Before his health put him on the receiving end, Giancola had been a frequent donor, and he remained a supporter of the Gift-of-Life Marathon.