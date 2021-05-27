Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets and Colorado Rockies finish off series with doubleheader

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rfv0I_0aDB8Lcl00

The Colorado Rockies and Mets received an unexpected night off Wednesday due to a storm that passed through the New York area. So instead of a getaway day on Thursday, the teams will play a pair of seven-inning games to complete the four-game series.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA), who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will get the nod for the Mets in the first game. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 7.32) will be on the mound for the nightcap.

German Marquez (3-4, 4.82) will go against Stroman and fellow right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.01) will start the second game.

This is the second time the two teams will play a doubleheader. When New York was in Denver in early April, a snowstorm postponed the first contest of their three-game series. They ended up playing two games on a brisk day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aDB8Lcl00 Also Read:

MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

The postponement delayed the debut of new Mets outfielder Billy McKinney, who the team acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. McKinney arrived in New York early Wednesday ready to play for a team ravaged by injuries. Instead, he got a chance to settle in before playing his first game for the Mets.

New York has 17 players on the injured list.

“When there’s teams with injuries like we have unfortunately right now, it’s all hands on deck,” McKinney said Wednesday.

New York has struggled to score runs but managed to squeak out a 3-1 win on the arm of Jacob deGrom on Tuesday night. The Mets might need a repeat performance by Stroman, who is making his fourth career start against Colorado. He is 2-1 with a 1.64 in his previous three, which included an eight-inning gem at Coors Field on April 18.

Lucchesi also pitched in that series, giving up three runs on four hits in three innings in the second game of the doubleheader on April 17. Lucchesi has faced the Rockies more than any other team in his career, and Thursday will be his 11th start against them. He is 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA in his previous 10 starts.

Also Read:
MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Minnesota Twins to sweep of O’s

Colorado is hoping Marquez and Senzatela can match New York’s arms. Marquez is coming off his best outing of the season after he tossed seven shutout innings against Arizona on Friday. Marquez has yet to lose to the Mets. He is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in four career starts against them.

Senzatela was a hard-luck loser in his last start against New York. He allowed just two runs — one earned — in six innings in the April 18 game against Stroman. Overall against the Mets, he is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four games — three of them starts.

While the rotation is set, the back end of the bullpen is a little uncertain for the Rockies. Daniel Bard has been the main closer but Carlos Estevez got the save in Monday’s win. Manager Bud Black said Bard is the closer but won’t hesitate to use Estevez again.

“I don’t think we’re going to juggle them, per se,” Black said. “In a perfect world, if they’re both rested and ready to go, Daniel, as of now, would be the preferred choice to pitch the ninth inning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg1IF_0aDB8Lcl00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Bud Black
Person
Carlos Estevez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Rangers#Coors Field#German#The Milwaukee Brewers#Era#Cincinnati Reds#Seattle Mariners#Chicago Cubs#Mlb Games Today#Nl West#Washington Nationals#Mound#Seven Inning Games#Streaky Rangers Preview#Mlb Roundup#Score Runs#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Jacob deGrom could return to the Mets as early as Friday

The New York Mets have been dealing with a lot of injuries in the last couple of weeks. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo had his rehab assignment cut short after experiencing renewed soreness in his ailing finger, JD Davis has been out with a hand issue, and Michael Conforto is also banged up. Carlos Carrasco is yet to return from a torn hamstring.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBoutkick.com

The Mets Could Put Together A Pretty Good Team With Its IL Alone

The Mets players are, again, dropping like flies to the injured list. It made us realize that they might be able to win a World Series with their fallen unit. Obviously we wish them the best in their recovery because this is brutal…. Okay, some of these guys haven’t contributed...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Quick return to majors

Gilbreath was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. The 25-year-old was demoted to Triple-A on Saturday, but he'll quickly rejoin the Rockies with Ben Bowden (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Gilbreath has surrendered six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 5.1 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fresh off no-hitter, O's John Means returns to mound vs. Mets

In his last start, John Means achieved something no Baltimore Orioles pitcher had done in more than 50 years. On Tuesday night, he'll try to match a feat last performed more than 80 years ago -- as well as achieve what he did the last time he batted in a National League park.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Stroman scheduled to start as New York hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (16-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (16-13, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.37 ERA, .67 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -149, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slams ninth homer

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in the 6-5 loss to the Reds on Saturday. McMahon homered off Tyler Mahle in the first inning for his ninth of the season. It was his first long ball since April 27. The 26-year-old has three RBI and five runs in his last three games. He is slashing .265/.313/.503 in 163 plate appearances, and is leading the Rockies in home runs (9), RBI (26) and runs (27).
MLBYardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Francisco Alvarez is already crushing baseballs

One of the underreported reasons the New York Mets opted for James McCann over J.T. Realmuto this winter was their belief in their top catching prospect, Francisco Alvarez. A 19-year old from Venezuela, Alvarez received the largest international signing bonus in franchise history and could be ready for the major league in a few years, making a long-term investment in Realmuto less logical if Alvarez does become a star. Alvarez is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
MLBHastings Tribune

Mets beat Orioles on another fielder’s choice RBI by Patrick Mazeika

NEW YORK — The never-say-die Mets were alive and well for their fourth walk-off victory and sixth come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night. Dominic Smith delivered the game-tying punch in the ninth inning, an RBI single to center that scored Kevin Pillar from second, and backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked it off for the second time in five days in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Mazeika hit a grounder to first base and the throw home was late as the speedy Jonathan Villar swiped his hand across the plate for the game-winning run.
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Mets, 7:10

John Means will take the mound for the Orioles tonight. It’d be hard for him to top what he did last week. The Orioles are back on the road for a two-game set with the Mets, and Means will take his 4-0 record and 1.37 ERA to the hill to get things started.
MLBObserver-Dispatch

Mets split doubleheader after beating Cardinals in the nightcap

Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven-inning games, apparently. A day that started with video reviews and debates over mound visits ended with the Mets splitting a doubleheader. The backups came to life in the second game to lift New York to a 7-2 win over the Cardinals Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.
MLBdarnews.com

Mazeika's 2nd walkoff in 4 games lifts Mets over Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win. Baltimore led 2-1 entering the...