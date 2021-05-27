Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals to complete suspended game ahead of 7-inning tilt

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMLGh_0aDB8Iya00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiLas_0aDB8Iya00

The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals are going to get to know each other quite well on Thursday.

The Reds’ game on Wednesday in Washington D.C. was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning after a rain delay with the Nationals leading 3-0. That game will resume Thursday afternoon as part of a split doubleheader, with the second contest now scheduled for seven innings.

The Reds will then travel to Chicago to face the Cubs on Friday afternoon.

Cincinnati, which is already without Wade Miley (left foot), could find itself down another starting pitcher after Jeff Hoffman left Wednesday’s game early with right shoulder soreness.

The Nationals struck quickly with two runs in the first inning. Starlin Castro had an RBI single before Alex Avila walked with the bases loaded.

Hoffman called for the team trainer and exited the game after 1 1/3 innings and 46 pitches. He walked five and did not record a strikeout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aDB8Iya00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

Nationals starter Joe Ross, who was seeking to keep his rotation spot, hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to score Josh Harrison. Ross gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four on 55 pitches over four scoreless innings.

“I felt like I was a little more back on track than the last couple games, and fastball felt good, had some good sliders, only threw a couple changeups, but some of them I felt pretty good about,” Ross said. “So it is what it is, but overall I felt good about how I threw the ball.”

The Nationals are expected to send Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.11 ERA) out to make his second start since returning from the injured list in Thursday’s second game.

Strasburg allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. He struck out four and walked four while making his first start since April 13 after being sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

“It’s not where I want it to be, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Strasburg said last Friday after his start. “From an execution standpoint, there’s definitely some room for improvement.”

Strasburg is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 career starts against the Reds.

Strasburg will oppose another former All-Star in Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.96 ERA), who is still chasing his first victory of the season.

Gray is 1-1 with a 4.34 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals, but won his only previous start at Nationals Park.

Gray delivered a quality start in his last outing Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight in six innings. The Reds eventually fell 4-3, but it was Gray’s second-longest outing in seven starts this season.

“It was just average,” Gray said about his outing. “There were too many walks.”

The Reds will be without infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel for about four-to-six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

“Once they go in and they know the extent of it, we’ll have a better idea of that,” Reds manager David Bell said of the timeline for Senzel’s return to action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg1IF_0aDB8Iya00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nationals Park#Rangers#The Cincinnati Reds#The Baltimore Orioles#Era#All Star#The Milwaukee Brewers#Seattle Mariners#Colorado Rockies#Mlb Games Today#Nl West#Doubleheader Preview#Streaky Rangers Preview#Mlb Power Rankings#Fastball#Score Josh Harrison#Washington D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws two innings Thursday

Strasburg (shoulder) threw 35 pitches across two innings in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Manager Dave Martinez said that Strasburg looked "really good" during his throwing session Thursday but declined to give a timetable for his return to major-league game action, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. Strasburg will likely need at least three more throwing sessions before he's cleared to return, although it's not yet clear whether those appearances could come via simulated games or minor-league rehab games. However, the right-hander took an encouraging step in his recovery with his successful sim game Thursday.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Cincinnati in action against Cleveland after Gray's strong outing

Cincinnati Reds (14-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (17-13, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (3-2, 2.67 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -144, Reds +125; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

'We were in for a doozy': Sonny Gray dominant in start, Jesse Winker hits walk-off single

It took 19 innings before the Cincinnati Reds scored a run against the Chicago White Sox this week, but that was enough for a walk-off win. After an old-school pitchers' duel between Sonny Gray and Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday, Jesse Winker provided the only offense that the Reds needed when he lined a walk-off single to center for a 1-0 victory in the bottom of the 10th inning.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Reds 1, White Sox 0 (10 innings)

The two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds is a microcosm of the White Sox’s inconsistent offense. A day after scoring nine runs, the White Sox were held scoreless in a 1-0 loss to the Reds in 10 innings. Jesse Winker hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning. It’s the third time the White Sox have been shut out this season, including the second time it’s happened in a 10-inning game.
MLBwcn247.com

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half. Cincinnati trailed 6-1 after seven innings but closed with a four-run eighth after loading the bases against Yency Almonte.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Reds get walkoff win, but lose Votto for several weeks

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Cincinnati Reds wore Los Rojos (The Reds) on their jerseys Wednesday afternoon. They could have worn No Carreras (No Runs) because they went 18 consecutive innings against the Chicago White Sox without scoring a run. But they only needed one to win a...
MLBMLB

Sonny day: Gray dominates vs. White Sox

CINCINNATI -- In what proved to be a refreshing duel of pitchers, Sonny Gray gave the Reds seven scoreless innings while Dallas Keuchel did likewise for the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Each gave up only two hits. Cincinnati broke the deadlock in the bottom of the 10th inning when...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game scheduled

Strasburg (shoulder) will pitch in another simulated game Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg made just two starts this year before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's trending in the right direction but is expected to require at least three more simulated or rehab games before returning to the big-league roster.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Sonny Gray: Avoids Coors Field this week

With Sunday's rainout against Cleveland, the Reds will push every starting pitcher back a day this week, including Gray from Tuesday to Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. While this means that Gray will only get one start this week at Pittsburgh, it also means that he'll avoid...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The final installment in a three-game series will conclude on Wednesday at the PNC Park between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates. The series is split between the two teams. The Reds are fourth-place at 16-17, four games behind first-place St. Louis Cardinals while the Pirates are in last place at 15-20 in the National League Central Division.
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds reliever Amir Garrett: “I learned not to have fun”

Sunday saw the return of Cincinnati Reds left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to the active roster. He had been serving a 5-game suspension from Major League Baseball for “inciting a benches clearing incident” in which he yelled in the general direction of the plate and possibly Cubs hitter Anthony Rizzo that he was back after striking him out. That led to Javier Báez jumping over the railing of the Cubs dugout and challenging Garrett to come fight him, resulting in both benches and bullpens running onto the field with very little actual interaction between the two sides.
BaseballCBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench again

Moustakas (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. He'll be out of the lineup for the third day in a row due to the heel injury, which has disrupted a solid stretch for Moustakas, who was slashing .318/.385/.455 over his previous seven starts. Kyle Farmer will fill in at first base, the position that Moustakas has been playing since Joey Votto (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Reds vs Pirates - 5/12/21

Cincinnati Reds (16-17) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-20), May 12, 2021 @ 12:35 p.m. Radio: KDKA FM (93.7 The Fan) Pirates - Trevor Cahill (1-4, 6.75 ERA, 26 K) Reds - Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.92 ERA, 31 K) Projected Starting Lineups (subject to change) Pirates. Ka’ai Tom (LF) Kevin Newman (SS)
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds leave Shogo Akiyama off Monday lineup

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Shogo Akiyama as a starter for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Akiyama will move to the bench for Monday's game with Jesse Winker re-entering the lineup after a game off. Winker is batting leadoff and playing in left field. Akiyama is projected...
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Reds come through in 10th inning to take series from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton did the Cincinnati Reds and pitcher Sonny Gray a huge favor Wednesday afternoon in PNC Park. He benched three of his best hitters — Bryan Reynolds, Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings. It nearly didn’t work in Cincinnati’s favor. After nine innings of futility, the Reds...