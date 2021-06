"The One Where They Get Back Together" is finally upon us -- and the cast of "Friends" will be joined by famous fans from Justin Bieber to David Beckham, HBO Max announced Thursday. The long-delayed and much-hyped reunion, billed as an "unscripted celebration" of the US smash hit television sitcom, will debut on May 27, the streaming platform said in a statement. A brief trailer for "Friends: The Reunion" showed the six cast members walking slowly away from the camera with their arms linked together, while the iconic "I'll Be There For You" theme song plays gently in the background. "Friends" -- starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- remains wildly popular even among viewers too young to remember its original run, which ended in 2004.