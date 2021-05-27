Cancel
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost hooked up and other bombshell revelations from 'Friends' reunion

By Ethan Alter
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Bennifer 2.0: the throwback romance we're all obsessing over now is the unrequited love story between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. During the long-awaited Friends reunion special that's streaming now on HBO Max, the real-life Ross and Rachel casually dropped a bomb by confirming the longstanding rumors that life almost imitated art. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer reveals. "We were both crushing hard on each other." Aniston quickly backs up his version of events, saying that those feelings couldn't be any more mutual.

www.aol.com
