Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coffey; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT Monday. * At 1149 PM CDT, County Sheriffs and automated rain gauges indicated creeks and streams were still rising due to the earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area and several roads remain closed. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley. This warning replaces the two flood warnings that will expire at midnight.