The UK has reported zero deaths from coronavirus in the most recent set of one-day figures.It is the first time since July 2020 that this has happened. However, there were 3,165 new infections as experts continued to warn of the spreading Indian variant and a possible third wave.Matt Hancock, the health secretary, embraced the news, saying: “The vaccines are clearly working, protecting you, those around you and your loved ones. But despite this undoubtedly good news we know we haven't beaten this virus yet.”His comments came after a top expert claimed that the £37bn test and trace system Mr...