Franklin County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Wellsville to 4 miles south of Ottawa. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Wellsville and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 179 and 198. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for east central Kansas.

Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding from recent heavy rain. Several roads remain closed around the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul.
Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR DOUGLAS AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. However, additional rainfall is expected later this afternoon and evening that may increase the flood threat again.