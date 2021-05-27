Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Wellsville to 4 miles south of Ottawa. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Wellsville and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 179 and 198. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for east central Kansas.