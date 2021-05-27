Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Regarding these Celtics, check please

By Writers
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No thanks waiter, I’m all set. I realize I haven’t finished my meal yet but trust me, I’m good. Feeling a little nauseas, actually. Truthfully, I am looking forward to watching the Celtics ... this offseason. As in, how will they fix this mess they created? Make no mistake, they created it. Nothing worse than organizational friendly fire and right now, with a Game 3 NBA Playoff game staring at me on Friday night, I’ll be watching something else. The Red Sox, a movie or perhaps a kid’s show with my boys - all of which project to be far more appealing than prolonging this everlasting root canal that is the 2021 Boston Celtics season. Arthur? Peppa Pig? Bring it on.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philly#The Red Sox#The Nba Finals#Eastern Conference#Sorry Celtics#Celtics Fans#Friday Night Celtics#Celtics Playoffs#Postseason Success#Championship Driven Guy#Milwaukee#Brooklyn#Camp#Things#Bottom Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAcelticslife.com

St. Louis' finest prepare for 7th seed Play-In Faceoff

After the Washington Wizards' 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket was set for the Eastern Conference; the Boston Celtics (7) vs. Washington Wizards (8); and Indiana Pacers (9) vs Charlotte Hornets (10). This leads to arguably the most exciting matchup for the Boston Celtics: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Washington Wizards.
NBAsemoball.com

Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) -- Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory. Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Ira Winderman: Heat-Celtics a rivalry with meaning, mouthiness, melodrama

That the Miami Heat’s 2021 playoff-race fate well could be decided in Boston should come as no surprise. Heat-Celtics has a way of elevating the stakes. Last season, it was the Heat eliminating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. A decade earlier, it was the Heat ending Boston’s Big...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Gets the Blame for Celtics Bad Season

Bob Ryan chose Brad Stevens as the one person on the Celtics who gets the most blame for this bad Celtics season that will now head for the play in tournament and a quick exit afterward. Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Chris Forsberg played the blame game on this Celtics season and imagined what might happen with Stevens this summer as Goodman said he’d accept moving on from Stevens as the solution.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Heat Post Game Interviews | Tatum, Kemba & Stevens

Postgame interviews mashup following the Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. With two straight games dropped to the Heat, the Celtics have almost removed all doubt that they will be in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens talked about the team’s lapses in defense compared to past years. Kemba Walker refused to be discouraged, saying that making the playoffs is still the goal and they have to come together as a unit. Jayson Tatum said in his postgame interview that the Celtics just need to get their seeding locked in, take care of business if they’re in the play-in, and just see what happens in the playoffs.
NBAclnsmedia.com

How Will Celtics Handle Brad Stevens and Jaylen Brown Injury?

Chris Forsberg joined Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman to discuss the Jaylen Brown injury, the Celtics landing in the play-in tournament and what the Celtics can do next in the offseason to bounce back from a Brad Stevens. The panel jumped between firing Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart’s future with the team and Goodman’s continued push to trade Jaylen Brown for Bradley Beal.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Cavaliers

Brad Stevens was interviewed postgame after the Celtics dropped another game, losing 102-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On another deflating loss and a big game from Kevin Love, Stevens said “Love had a great game from behind the line… we missed some switches, we missed some opportunities to get into his air space, and he made us pay.”
NBAESPN

Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS --  Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Gary Washburn: Time For New Voices in Celtics Front Office

Danny Ainge made attempts to recover from another difficult offseason where the Celtics lost a key contributor in Gordon Hayward and entered the season with a roster exception to replace him. The team eventually added Evan Fournier, a good fit whose entrance got derailed by COVID, then replaced a struggling Moe Wagner with Jabari Parker in hope of a resurgence.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes out until 2021-22

Around 75% of the NBA's players have been vaccinated, sources said, and commissioner Adam Silver continues to appeal to front-office executives to encourage further player participation ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. Beyond the broader health benefits of vaccinations, sources said, Silver outlined on a recent call with the league's GMs the concern that all playoff-bound teams share: Losing a key player for a week could decide a playoff series.
NBAYardbarker

5 mostly unhappy but still rational points about Celtics-Heat

They were the two most important games of the season, but they ended as 96 minutes of frustration for the Celtics. The Miami Heat made all the plays and hit all the shots they needed to sweep the two-game set at the Garden, leaving the Celtics on the verge of falling into the play-in tournament. The Celtics played better in Tuesday night’s game than they did on Sunday afternoon, but in the end the results were the same: bad.
NBACelticsBlog

Celtics look to close out strong heading into the postseason

On to the playoffs. Or at least, on to the play-in tournament and then maybe to the playoffs. After falling in both home games of a mini-series to the Miami Heat, the Celtics’ fate has been all but sealed. A 129-121 loss on Tuesday night saddled Boston with a 35-34 record and squarely into the 7-seed with three road games to go.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 Cs on the hot seat heading into postseason

Breaking News: the Boston Celtics are bad. Sarcasm aside, it is quite troubling to see just how far this team that has been in the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last four years has fallen. Through 68 games played, Beantown boasts a record of just 35-33 which, in...
NBANBA

Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Placing Great Value on Final Three Games

Pregame – Stevens Placing Great Value on Final Three Games. The Boston Celtics are nearly locked into the seventh seed play-in slot, but that doesn’t mean that these final three regular-season games don’t hold any value. In fact, head coach Brad Stevens believes that there is major significance to these last few matchups, as it will give Boston one final chance to iron out some recent deficiencies and build some momentum heading into the postseason.
NBABoston Globe

Top five places where Celtics need to make positive changes

There is no one person at fault for the Celtics’ disheartening season. It’s a series of disappointments and breakdowns organization wide. There needs to be several changes to steer the franchise back in the right direction. It’s important to establish, however, that this is not a dire situation. There would...