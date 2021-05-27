Regarding these Celtics, check please
No thanks waiter, I’m all set. I realize I haven’t finished my meal yet but trust me, I’m good. Feeling a little nauseas, actually. Truthfully, I am looking forward to watching the Celtics ... this offseason. As in, how will they fix this mess they created? Make no mistake, they created it. Nothing worse than organizational friendly fire and right now, with a Game 3 NBA Playoff game staring at me on Friday night, I’ll be watching something else. The Red Sox, a movie or perhaps a kid’s show with my boys - all of which project to be far more appealing than prolonging this everlasting root canal that is the 2021 Boston Celtics season. Arthur? Peppa Pig? Bring it on.www.audacy.com