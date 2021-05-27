Cancel
Middle East

Catching up with Andrea Mitchell as she reports from the Middle East

By Tom Jones
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran journalist Andrea Mitchell joined NBC News in 1978 and, throughout her storied career, has established herself as a trusted source on foreign policy and world politics. Her reporting has taken her across the globe, including places such as North Korea, Bosnia, Kosovo and Cuba. But her most notable foreign...

WorldNPR

Blinken Travels To Middle East To Shore Up Gaza Cease-Fire

Here is one thing that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is definitely not doing in a visit to Jerusalem. It's hard to see a way that Antony Blinken or any diplomat could significantly change the broad situation in the Middle East. Israelis and Palestinians have fought several wars, and a two-state solution is nowhere near. What Blinken is doing is addressing more immediate problems. NPR's Jackie Northam is in Jerusalem. Hey there, Jackie.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden and the Middle East

As of this writing, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has held for 72 hours. The noises coming from key actors suggest that in contrast to the last eruption of violence in 2014, this one stands a good chance of holding for a spell. The dynamics of the conflict are...
POTUSWashington Times

White House encouraged by reports of potential cease-fire in Middle East

The White House is encouraged by reports of a potential cease-fire in Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “We have seen reports of a move toward a potential cease-fire — that’s clearly encouraging,” Ms. Psaki told reporters. “Obviously, we can’t get...
Middle EastWashington Post

On the Middle East conflict

No one who has an ounce of human feeling could fail to be moved by Laila Barhoum’s account in her May 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “In Gaza, we dread nights and wait for the next strike,” of those in Gaza who are trapped in a war zone by the actions of rulers over whom they have no power. Hamas’s and the Islamic Jihad’s leaders knew full well when they launched thousands of rockets to kill, maim and destroy the material sinews of the civilization of Jews and Arabs living in Israel what would happen to Gazan civilians. This is the fourth time Gaza’s rulers and their allies have mounted their rocket launchers on the streets, sidewalks and buildings of the trapped Gazans in another mad effort to drive the Jews living next door into the sea. Desperate, Ms. Barhoum and her fellow sufferers imagine that President Biden can rescue them. For reasons too numerous to list here but that he recognizes, he cannot. The oppressed Gazans’ plight is tragic beyond belief.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 5/6/21

GOP is pushing laws nationwide to restrict voting. Texas lawmakers debate bill that restricts voting. Voting and Civil Rights groups file suits over Florida law. Cheney is expected to lose leadership post to Stefanik. Audit of 2020 vote is now underway in Arizona. President Joe Biden pitches infrastructure plan to Louisiana voters. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed new voting legislation into law. U.S. Defense Chief says Afghanistan withdrawal is "going according to plan." Joe Biden will withdraw all the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11.
EducationFox News

'The Five' react to report teachers union pressured CDC on school reopening

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.
Republican PartyWashington Post

AP editor digs in on Emily Wilder’s ‘clear bias’

Associated Press Managing Editor Brian Carovillano on Sunday defended the wire service’s controversial decision to fire Emily Wilder, a 22-year-old staffer who had come under fire from some conservatives for being a member of Students for Justice in Palestine while attending Stanford University. “Emily Wilder was let go because she had a series of social media posts that showed a clear bias toward one side and against another, in one of the most divisive and difficult stories that we cover anywhere in the world,” Carovillano told Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “It was a difficult decision. It was not an easy decision. And it was not a personal decision, and we wish her all the best.”
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Violence tests Biden’s pullback from Middle East hotspots

Surges in violence and scenes of civilian suffering are testing President Joe Biden’s resolve to wrench America’s foreign policy focus and troops away from the hotspots of the Middle East and Afghanistan, and giving ammunition to Biden’s political rivals at home. Biden and his supporters say that by shifting the...
JobsPosted by
Fox News

'The Five' react to Biden's jobs 'disaster'

This is a rush transcript post from "The Five," May 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Shannon Bream, Jesses Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Lawrence Jones. It's five o'clock...
Middle EastCrescent-News

Arthur Cyr - Violent Middle East

The intense, ongoing violence between Hamas and the armed forces of Israel in the Gaza Strip shows no signs of abating. Hamas is a militant Palestinian group that has grown steadily stronger over the years. The security of Israel along with regional stability are sustained United States foreign policy priorities....
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Katie Pavlich On NYT’s Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Coverage: They’re Either Incompetent Or Complicit In Publishing Hamas Propaganda

Katie Pavlich, Editor for Townhall.com & Fox News Contributor joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about the mainstream media’s Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Coverage. Katie Pavlich said,. “Yep, and then you ask the question, OK, are they not vetting the photos, where are they getting the photos? Who’s giving...
TV & Videosnewscaststudio.com

CNN’s ‘The Lead’ introduced virtual set expansion along with expanded timeslot

When CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” expanded to two hours April 26, 2021, the show got a new look that also gave it the appearance of taking up more studio space. Back in January 2021, CNN announced “The Lead” would expand to two hours, displacing 60 minutes of “The Situation Room” and along with that change, the network opted to update the show’s graphics to include new opens and the addition of virtual set extensions.