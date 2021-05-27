Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reveal They Were ‘Crushing On Each Other’ While Filming Friends
Mild spoilers for Friends: The Reunion special below (and not for the show itself because the finale aired 17 years ago). As part of the highly anticipated (and equally hyped) Friends reunion special on HBO Max, castmates Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer slowly—perhaps even strategically—release a bombshell: The infamous love story between Ross and Rachel was fueled, at least in part, by their real feelings for each other.www.elle.com