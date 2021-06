MASON CITY — 14 and a half months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is starting to scale things back. CG Public Health director Brian Hanft says things are slowing down in a good way with the 14-day positivity rate for the county continuing to decline at just over four percent, only one new death since the first days of May, and COVID-related hospitalizations low. Hanft says that’s been helped by a majority of the county’s population being vaccinated. “We have 82.2% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated. 56.4% of Cerro Gordo County’s population 18 and over are fully vaccinated.”