Please explain The Crystal Charity Ball’s mission and how you got involved with the organization. The Crystal Charity Ball is a fundraising organization whose sole purpose is to aid, support, and contribute to agencies in Dallas County that benefit children. Each year, through an extensive research process, we select non-profit agencies to partner with to help raise funds for new and expanding programs the agency is seeking funding for. I had known of Crystal Charity all of my life, and my mother was an active member for about twenty years. I always hoped I would have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing organization.