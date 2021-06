Privacy International (PI), the Noyb organization founded by data protection activist Max Schrems, the Hermes Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights and Homo Digitalis have filed a number of legal complaints against the New York company Clearview AI. The company, which specializes in automated face recognition, claims to have built the largest known relevant biometric database of over three billion face images. It offers identification services for security authorities such as the police. The complainants are certain that this practice violates European data protection laws.