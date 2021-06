The latest Census data has Wyoming at nearly 580k population. I think most of us can agree that we like it that way. There's virtually no traffic, you aren't tripping over people, and we can all blame bad drivers on the Colorado Folks. There's a guy on TikTok that has over 100k followers and he recently made a video showing, "what he means when he says he lives in Wyoming". This video would be an awesome "Move to Wyoming" video, but, we don't actually want them moving here. Our population grew slower than most.