Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How to check if your vehicle is road trip ready before Memorial Day travels

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuJox_0aDB75Tl00

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re planning on taking your first major road trip since the coronavirus pandemic began, take some time to ensure your ride is up to par.

A year’s worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed as 34 million Americans plan on taking a road trip this Memorial Day weekend.

If you haven’t made a big trip in a while, it’s a wise idea to make sure your vehicle is safe and ready to travel.

“Some vehicles may have spent more time in the driveway than on the roadway after a year of disrupted schedules due to the pandemic,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA. “A pre-trip inspection will go a long way to ensure you don’t spend the holiday on the roadside.”

The top three reasons drivers call AAA is for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

If your tires are neglected, you could find yourself in a multitude of situations ranging from a simple flat to a dangerous blowout on the highway.

“If people have not serviced their vehicle lately, chances are their tire pressure is low,” Jenkins said. “Low tire pressure is one of the lead contributors to tire blowouts. Consider checking the air in your tires the next time you fill up the gas tank.”

Motorists should check their tire pressure once a month and before taking a long trip. Also, inspect your tires to make sure they are free from cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges.

Looking at tire tread depth is also important. To check if your tires are at a safe level, insert a quarter upside down into the grooves. If you see the top of George Washington’s head, it is time for new tires.

Here’s some other things to look for before hitting the road this weekend:

Listen to and feel the brakes. If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection. A service professional will check the brake system for fluid leaks, and the pads, rotors, shoes, and drums.

Secure and test the battery. Make sure cable connections are clean and tight, and the hold-down hardware is secure. Have a service professional do a battery check to determine its remaining capacity. AAA members can request a free battery check.

Top off engine oil and other fluids. Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.

Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner. Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades. Fill the windshield washer reservoir with fluid formulated to remove insects and other debris, and test to make sure the nozzles spray adequately.

Replenish emergency kit supplies. AAA recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves, and shop rags or paper towels.

If you do find yourself on the side of the road or in need of a tow this weekend, AAA can help. Motorists can call or text “HELP” to 1-800-AAA-HELP or submit a request for service on the AAA mobile app.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Road Trip#Memorial Day Weekend#Travel Time#Emergency Vehicles#Free Time#Americans#Safe Vehicle Operation#Motorists#Flat Tires#Non Perishable Snacks#Aaa Members#Wipers Streak#First Aid Supplies#Rubber Wiper Blades#Batteries#Tire Tread Depth#Fla#Shop Rags#Replace Wiper Blades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Washington StateWenatchee World

Traveling for Memorial Day? Check out state traffic forecasts

SEATTLE — Memorial Day is next weekend and droves of travelers will be hitting the roads. Traffic analysts at Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for how many cars they expect to be on the roads for the holiday weekend. Traffic charts and forecasts are available at...
Gas Pricespectrumlocalnews.com

AAA offers tips to get ready for a Memorial Day Weekend traveling

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Memorial Day Weekend is just days away and that means so too is the start of the summer season. As we continue to work our way out of the pandemic, more people are expected to travel this year. AAA Communication Director Elizabeth Carey joins Spectrum News 1...
Nashville, TNtn.gov

No Road Construction Delays for Memorial Day Travelers

NASHVILLE – Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 28 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.
Gas Pricemetroatlantaceo.com

'Stir Crazy' Travelers Set To Hit Road For Memorial Day Weekend

About one million Georgians are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, according to auto club AAA. Including air, train and other forms of transit, some 1.16 million are planning to travel. The numbers come despite high gas prices and in stark contrast to this time last year,...
Kentucky Stateowensbororadio.com

Be Prepared For Your Holiday Road Trip

Thousands of people are expected to hit the road to welcome summer this holiday weekend and first responders across Kentucky are urging people to make safety a priority. Officials say make sure your vehicle is equipped with a first-aid kit, fresh water and non-perishable snacks. Also have your cell phone charger with you and make sure your phone charged before you leave the house. And forecasters advise motorists to keep an eye on the weather and have a way to receive emergency weather alerts.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Memorial Day holiday travel: Worst days and times to hit the road

WASHINGTON - Millions of people will travel this year during the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says 34 million Americans are planning road trips – up over 50 percent from last year. Another nearly 2.5 million Americans will board airplanes this Memorial Day. Travel experts say that because...
Celebrationsyourvalley.net

Nintzel: Now’s the time to prepare for a Memorial Day road trip

The extended Memorial Day weekend is something many of you have been looking forward to as a way to get out of town, especially after what the past year has delivered. But now’s the time to act if you’re planning a road trip on our Arizona highways. You shouldn’t delay steps to get ready.
Phoenix, AZazdot.gov

ADOT: Focus on safety for Memorial Day road trips

PHOENIX – Drivers who are planning road trips over the Memorial Day weekend should prepare ahead of time for hot weather in areas, stay alert and bring along essential items in case of an unscheduled stop in traffic. The Arizona Department of Transportation is not scheduling any full construction or...
Carsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After a lost year, road trips poised to rebound for Memorial Day

May 27—An idle or lightly-used vehicle still needs maintenance, and mechanics at a Perrysburg repair shop say that's something some would-be holiday travelers are learning the hard way. Matthew Keber, the car-care store manager at the AAA Car Care, Insurance, and Travel Center on Dixie Highway, said his crew had...
TravelStamford Advocate

State police: Extra patrols ready for Memorial Day weekend travel surge

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting across Connecticut, state police said they expect to see a greater number of vehicles back on the roads and highways this Memorial Day weekend — and they are ready to keep drivers safe with increased enforcement. As residents hit the road for the beach, barbecues and...
TravelNBC Video

Memorial Day travel: Record crowds at airports, on roads

Americans from coast to coast used the long Memorial Day weekend to make up for lost time as record crowds are expected to pack airports and roads. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports live for TODAY from Atlanta’s airport, the nation’s busiest.
Jackson, MSmageenews.com

Prepare your vehicle for summer travel

JACKSON, MISS. – Summer is almost here and many families are looking forward to get away for a few days this Memorial Weekend. Wherever you are headed, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants you to ensure your vehicle is ready too. “One of the most important things you can...
Gas Pricethedetroitbureau.com

Memorial Day Holiday to See 34M-Plus on U.S. Roads

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is coming, and with vaccination rates up and COVID infections down, it looks like the American public will be hitting the roads in a major way. AAA expects more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel more that 50 miles from their homes this...
Carsmountainviewtoday.ca

Getting Your Ride Road Trip Ready for Summer

This year you can have a fantastic, COVID-safe summer vacation by taking some extra precautions and planning out a road trip. Besides planning your route and packing along extra masks, sanitizer, and checking out the capacity/protocols in place for attractions along the way, the first thing to do is to get your vehicle ready for the drive.