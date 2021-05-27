Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Game 3 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. New York Knicks) The New York Knicks versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of the most interesting matchups of the day. The Hawks lead the series 2-1 after covering a - 5.5 point spread in game three on Friday night. Young has really been unstoppable in this series. Oddly enough, the New York Knicks' most consistent player has been Derrick Rose. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have really yet to perform so far. If these two players are able to show up for Sunday afternoons match-up, it obviously gives the Knicks a much better shot at taking game four. With that said, I do believe the Atlanta Hawks take game four today. Young is proving to be a serious matchup problem for New York and with the motivation of 25,000 + Hawks fans, I fully expect him to get the job done today. Although Young will be highly rostered, he is undoubtedly a must-play for today’s four-game slate (especially considering his salaries are not too high). Trae Young, lock him in.