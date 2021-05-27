Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Game 3 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Game 3 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 3 of this Eastern quarterfinal, the Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 19:30 ET in a battle between the third and sixth-best teams of the conference. The Bucks won both home games for a 2-0 lead and are 10-2 in their last 12 overall matches. On the other hand, the Heat are 1-3 in their previous four and need to be more competitive, as they lost hands down in game 2 by 34 points.www.tonyspicks.com