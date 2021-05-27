1 Extricated In York County School Bus Crash
One person was extricated in a crash involving a vehicle and school bus Thursday morning in York County.
The crash happened on the 300 block of Marsteller Road in New Park around 7:35 a.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.
The victim removed was in the passenger vehicle, dispatch officials said.
PA State Police was handling the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
