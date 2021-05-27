Cancel
York County, PA

1 Extricated In York County School Bus Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN8Qs_0aDB6vt900
300 block of Marsteller Road in New Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was extricated in a crash involving a vehicle and school bus Thursday morning in York County.

The crash happened on the 300 block of Marsteller Road in New Park around 7:35 a.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The victim removed was in the passenger vehicle, dispatch officials said.

PA State Police was handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

