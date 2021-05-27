Microsoft, Mastercard sign on to VP Harris's Central America strategy

American policy makers must revisit some of their most basic grand strategic assumptions, especially the ones it makes about itself. As the global pandemic recedes, the U.S. emerges to a very different international power dynamic. Strategic assumptions held by America's political and military leaders, rooted in the premise of a world seeking intrusive U.S. leadership and dominance, may no longer be valid.[1] Societies have adapted and economies have been profoundly reshaped, exacerbating old tensions and exposing new challenges, which is testing America’s ability to respond and cope. This change is especially true for the U.S., where large social, political, and economic movements have coincided with, and been exacerbated by, the pandemic. Created after the end of the Cold War and revised after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, America bases its strategic outlook on the grand strategic assumptions of U.S. political, military, economic, and social dominance, combined with an assumption of domestic prosperity and unity, that may no longer be valid. To thrive and survive in this new world, the U.S. needs to revise its old grand strategic assumptions, specifically ones about who it is and how it acts in the world.