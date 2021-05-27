Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Microsoft, Mastercard sign on to VP Harris's Central America strategy

investing.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet top officials from 12 companies and groups including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and the World Economic Forum on Thursday to promote economic opportunity in Central America's Northern Triangle countries, a White House official told Reuters. President Joe Biden has tasked...

www.investing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Vp Harris#Reuters#Msft#Ma#The World Economic Forum#Nestle#Cib#Accion#Harvard University#Nespresso#The White House#Central American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
POTUSCBS News

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the southern border on Friday since taking office. She toured immigration facilities and said the Biden administration is making what she described as "extreme progress" in addressing the surge in migrants from Central America. Republicans criticized her for not visiting sooner and for the timing of her trip. Christina Ruffini reports.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Esther Valdes Clayton on VP Harris’s El Paso visit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following months of backlash over her response to the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to a border patrol facility in El Paso. Since them, Harris has been facing criticism for not visiting the region sooner. Immigration attorney and KUSI Contributor Ester...
POTUSrealcleardefense.com

Validating America’s Core Values and Vital Interests To Recraft Its Grand Strategy and Grand Strategic Assumptions

American policy makers must revisit some of their most basic grand strategic assumptions, especially the ones it makes about itself. As the global pandemic recedes, the U.S. emerges to a very different international power dynamic. Strategic assumptions held by America's political and military leaders, rooted in the premise of a world seeking intrusive U.S. leadership and dominance, may no longer be valid.[1] Societies have adapted and economies have been profoundly reshaped, exacerbating old tensions and exposing new challenges, which is testing America’s ability to respond and cope. This change is especially true for the U.S., where large social, political, and economic movements have coincided with, and been exacerbated by, the pandemic. Created after the end of the Cold War and revised after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, America bases its strategic outlook on the grand strategic assumptions of U.S. political, military, economic, and social dominance, combined with an assumption of domestic prosperity and unity, that may no longer be valid. To thrive and survive in this new world, the U.S. needs to revise its old grand strategic assumptions, specifically ones about who it is and how it acts in the world.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
El Paso, TXWashington Times

VP Harris finally to visit southern border on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris finally will visit the southern border on Friday, her office confirmed, as former President Donald Trump claimed his upcoming trip to the region forced her into the move. Three months after President Biden tapped her to handle the crisis of surging illegal migration, Ms. Harris will...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump's upcoming border visit forced VP Harris' trip, Republicans say

Republicans in Congress credited former President Donald Trump's upcoming border visit as the reason Vice President Harris will now be traveling to the southern border nearly 100 days after she was tapped by President Biden to address the root cause of the border crisis. The White House announced on Wednesday...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden Border Patrol chief booted as VP Harris announces trip to border

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday informed colleagues that he was asked to step aside amid a surge in illegal migration along the US-Mexico border. Scott shared his decision on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her first trip to the border to view the effects of this year’s surge in migration, though it’s not immediately clear if his decision was connected to Harris’s plans.
POTUSMSNBC

VP Kamala Harris puts spotlight on economic investment in Central America

During Vice President Kamala Harris’s first trip abroad, she highlighted ways the U.S. plans to invest in Central American countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras through both the public and private sector. American Voices host Alicia Menendez speaks with Dan Restrepo, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, and Tarini Parti, White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal, about how investment could help address the root cause of immigration to the southern border.
U.S. Politicsiosconews.com

VP Harris: US must be consistent on border issue

Vice President Kamala Harris says the United States must be consistent when dealing with issues on the Southern border. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9f0e59ac8be2439eb3e86fab0b7abee2.
Congress & CourtsElkhart Truth

Critics: VP Harris is going to wrong part of border

(The Center Square) – Vice President Kamala Harris is so out of touch with the illegal immigration crisis, Republicans argue, that she’s visiting the wrong part of the Texas border. Ahead of Harris’ Friday tour of the El Paso Border Patrol Central Processing Center, Texas U.S. senators John Cornyn and...
Florida StateNew York Post

Awkward moment VP Harris reminds Biden about Florida condo collapse

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to remind President Biden to mention the deadly South Florida condo collapse before leaving a White House event Thursday. Biden had given remarks on infrastructure and taken questions from the press on that issue as well as voting rights. He then attempted to wrap up by telling reporters “I’ve got to get to a helicopter” before Harris approached.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'She would have never gone!': Trump claims he forced Harris to visit border

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump wrote. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."