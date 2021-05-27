Cancel
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The defending champions Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 3 of this Western quarterfinal between the second and seventh-best teams of the conference. The Lakers bounced back in the second game of the series and tied it at 1-1 wins. They also stole the home court advantage off their opponents and will be looking to take the lead today at their home court.

