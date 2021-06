Traffic had been steadily increasing in Utah’s five national parks prior to COVID-19, and big crowds are expected this Memorial Day weekend as the pandemic wanes. Springdale, located just outside the west entrance to Zion National Park, is one of the gateway communities where traffic will be heavy and parking at a premium. The Spectrum in St. George reported traffic in Springdale had increased by 10% in the five years prior to the pandemic, and Moab also experienced a large increase.