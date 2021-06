Edwin Poots, a traditionalist who once estimated the earth to be around 4,000 years old, will replace Arlene Foster as the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.He narrowly beat his rival Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, by 19 votes to 17.In his acceptance speech, Mr Poots vowed the DUP would be the “authentic voice” of Unionism under his leadership. But he said he would reach out to other Unionist parties to oppose the controversial NI Protocol, which, under Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, has effectively created a border down the Irish Sea.He urged Unionists to band together to fight this “massive challenge” and...