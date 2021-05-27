Cancel
Sigrid fell in love with the person in the ‘Mirror’ and that person is you

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature is healing, and sounding flash as hell: Sigrid is back with a new self-empowerment anthem that absolutely slaps, and all it takes to appreciate it it to fire it up below and take a loving look in the “Mirror.” The Norwegian alt-pop maestro returned yesterday (May 27) with a disco-thump of a single built for both the summer festival circuit and those personal times spent alone in your room brushing off any of the doubt and despair the world tries to hurl your way. “Mirror” is a personal track that speaks to the universal appeal of loving yourself — “I love who I see / Looking at me / In the mirror” — and we’re very much here for it.

