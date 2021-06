Nintendo has revealed a new trailer for a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2021, adding that the highly anticipated game would tentatively be launched in 2022, featuring new powers, skydiving, and floating islands.Expectations are running high for the sequel to one of the most acclaimed titles of all time, especially as the year marks the franchise’s 35th anniversary. The new trailer revealed that the game would be in the same world as its predecessor.In the gameplay teaser within the trailer, shown during Nintendo’s E3 livestream in the last few minutes of its 40-minute...