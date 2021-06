Boris Johnson described his party’s defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election as “disappointing” - and appeared to blame a public misunderstanding of Tory reforms to planning rules.The Lib Dems overturned a huge Tory majority to score an historic win, with Sarah Green wining by 8,000 votes in a seat which had been a safe Conservative stronghold since its creation but has seen growing opposition to the HS2 high speed railway line and plans for large-scale housing developments in the region.Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the result showed that the “blue wall” of Tory seats in the...