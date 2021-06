Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Campaigners for a global minimum rate on corporate taxes may have felt disappointed last week. The policy, which would deter multinationals from flocking to countries with the lowest rates, received a boost when President Biden’s administration came out for a 21% floor. U.S. Treasury officials have since rowed back, however, calling instead for a rate of “at least 15%.” This appears to be a pragmatic move aimed at getting a deal through the G7.