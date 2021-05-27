NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual "Help a Hero" initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.