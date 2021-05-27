The Snuts bring their high-energy indie stateside for a Fall 2021 tour

You can’t say that Atlanta’s Zac Brown Band doesn’t give a crap about Tampa Bay. Almost every year since 2011—with the exception of 2018, and a postponed fall 2020 show, the band has brought its twang to mainly Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, almost always promoting new music. The guys behind "Chicken Fried" released their latest record, The Owl, in September of 2019, and with all the time in isolation, it would be no surprise if some new music were cooking. This is especially considering the fact that Zac and friends’ last three albums have been released on a biannual basis.