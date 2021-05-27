The Snuts bring their high-energy indie stateside for a Fall 2021 tour
Whether you’ve realized it by now or not, The Snuts are pretty much your new favorite British indie band, following in the line of Arctic Monkeys, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and that other band from that other thing the other day. The Scottish foursome have caused well-deserved waves across the Atlantic with their high-energy live shows and arsenal of catchy-as-a-keeper singles, leading up to last month’s release of debut album W.L., which already feels like some sort of greatest hits record (see “Juan Belmonte”, “Elephants”, “Always”).vanyaland.com