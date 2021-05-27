Cancel
The Snuts bring their high-energy indie stateside for a Fall 2021 tour

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve realized it by now or not, The Snuts are pretty much your new favorite British indie band, following in the line of Arctic Monkeys, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and that other band from that other thing the other day. The Scottish foursome have caused well-deserved waves across the Atlantic with their high-energy live shows and arsenal of catchy-as-a-keeper singles, leading up to last month’s release of debut album W.L., which already feels like some sort of greatest hits record (see “Juan Belmonte”, “Elephants”, “Always”).

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED DEBUT ALBUM W.L. AVAILABLE NOW HERE. Rising Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have announced they will embark on their first ever US headline tour this Fall. The tour will kick off on October 5 in Baltimore, MD, and wrap on October 14 in San Francisco, CA. Girlhouse will provide support. Tickets for all dates are on sale beginning today HERE.