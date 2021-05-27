Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Politicians Can't Repatriate 'Critical' U.S. Supply Chains

By Donald Boudreaux
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Even if political pressures were miraculously to disappear, government officials would remain ignorant of most of the detailed bits of knowledge about how resources are, and potentially can be, used. And so any errors these officials make in distinguishing ‘critical’ from not-critical goods and... Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Politicians#Supply Chains#U S Government#Government Officials#U S Officials#Political Pressures#Bits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Economystrategicsourceror.com

Leaders, lawmakers recognize issues in U.S. automotive supply chain

Supply chains of all types, touching just about every industry around the world, are still very much in recovery mode post-pandemic, and it's an issue that isn't going to resolve itself anytime soon. One sector where this is a problem on multiple fronts is automaking, because a host of issues have come together in recent months to create unique challenges for companies large and small.
Public Healthhbr.org

The Challenge of Rebuilding U.S. Domestic Supply Chains

Shortages of essential medical supplies, semiconductors, and other goods and materials during the Covid-19 pandemic have dramatically exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains. U.S. government officials have been carrying out President Biden’s executive order to propose remedies to the risks that such networks pose to four specific areas (pharmaceuticals, strategic materials such as rare earth minerals, semiconductors, and large-capacity batteries) and six sectors of the economy (defense, public health, communications technology, energy, transportation, and food production). We think they will find one fundamental cause is the erosion of the U.S. “industrial commons” — the domestic capabilities needed to support the development and production of many goods deemed critical to U.S. interests.
U.S. Politicsinforisktoday.com

Federal Agencies Struggling With Supply Chain Security

More than five months after the SolarWinds supply chain attack came to light, federal agencies continue to struggle with supply chain security, according to a Government Accountability Office official who testified at a congressional hearing Tuesday. The SolarWinds supply chain attack, which sent a Trojanized update of the Orion network...
Energy IndustryEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: U.S. is neglecting mineral supply chain

Copper is the new "gold." Driven by its use in electric-vehicle batteries, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies, copper has doubled in price in the past year and the Bank of America says it could double again by 2025. Copper has become extremely valuable -- more than $10,000 a ton.
Small Businessstrategicsourceror.com

Despite supply chain issues, small businesses are recovering

In the past year-plus, the novel coronavirus pandemic threw a lot of hurdles in front of small businesses the world over. Now, however, many highly industrialized countries are rolling out vaccines at a rate that is helping them get back to normal, and these independently owned companies seem poised to rebound sooner than later, despite past problems with their supply chains.
Public HealthCNN

China counters Biden's Covid origins lab probe ... by calling for a US lab probe

Hong Kong (CNN) — US President Joe Biden's call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.
AdvocacyTriple Pundit

In China, a Shift is Underway in Supply Chain Sustainability

In recent years, businesses with key manufacturing or supply chain operations in China have been caught off guard by stringent and often drastic approaches to environmental regulation in China. Such changes have been a dramatic departure from previous decades of little to no environmental protection and enforcement. The result could be greater supply chain transparency and sustainability.
Public Healthautomate.org

COVID-19 & the Supply Chain: How to Manage the Impacts

Even as public health symptoms of COVID-19 are beginning to recede, the effects of the global pandemic on international trade remain prevalent. Transfer pricing is one area of concern which dates back to the Trump administration’s tariff policies. As operations slowly return to normal and multinational companies see imports rising to pre-pandemic levels, they should remain vigilant about supply chain impacts.
Economycips.org

Project Defend maps critical supply chains to boost UK resilience

The UK government has assessed 65 critical supply chains over the past year under an initiative to bolster resilience. Andrew Forzani, chief commercial officer in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), told an event Project Defend involved mitigating risk concerning vital suppliers across government. Speaking at the CIPS Breakfast Briefing on...
Charitiesfreightwaves.com

Trusted partners key to supply chain for humanitarian aid

This is an excerpt from Medically Necessary, a health care supply chain newsletter. Subscribe here. The task: The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India led to shortages of drugs, personal protective equipment and oxygen. The Indian government and health care providers reached out to organizations in the United States for help.
Worldnewspotng.com

Gbajabiamila Faults 1999 Constitution, Calls For Amendment – Newspot

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has faulted the 1999 Constitution, calling for an amendment by the National Assembly. Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos during the public hearing on the review of the Nigerian Constitution, Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly could only achieve the task after getting the inputs and support of the citizens.
Asiajohnmenadue.com

Indonesia’s anti corruption commission goes missing in action.

If you needed a blood transfusion, would you accept a donor from a different religion? Do you believe in polygamy? Would you take part in a threesome?. These and other intimate questions are alleged to have been included in test papers used by the Indonesian civil service so employees with the Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi (Corruption Eradication Commission), could be confirmed in posts they’ve held for years.
Congress & Courtsgovtrackinsider.com

Constitutional amendment would clarify that corporations are not “people” under law, and federal government can regulate them

Do rights given to individuals in the Constitution also apply to businesses or companies?. Two controversial and conservative Supreme Court decisions in the 2010s ruled using the ideology of “corporate personhood.”. 2010’s Citizens United v. FEC struck down limits on corporate political donations, ruling that corporations have First Amendment free...
Congress & Courtsmelodyinter.com

Constitution review: Rep urges electoral, judicial reforms

Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, has called for electoral and judicial reforms to enhance electoral justice. She made the call on Tuesday in Lagos at Day Two of the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution organised by the House of Representatives Special Committee.