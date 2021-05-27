Cancel
POTUS

What Prompted Biden To Order A Deeper Look Into COVID-19's Origin?

 5 days ago

Where exactly did COVID-19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to figure it out. The most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high-tech lab in Wuhan, China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months.

Tamara Keith
Donald Trump
Public HealthTelegraph

Understanding the Covid-19 Lab-Leak Theory

After more than a year of scientific hypotheses, baseless conspiracy theories, and a lack of transparency from China, we still don’t know Covid-19’s origin story — the precise route SARS-CoV-2 took to end up as the cause of a global pandemic. And thanks to the country’s deep partisan divides, even the suggestion that we still need a clearer picture of how the novel coronavirus got its start can be perceived as politically charged.
Congress & Courtskttn.com

Lawmakers demand speaker Pelosi investigate origins of COVID-19

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined more than 200 colleagues today in calling on Speaker Pelosi to direct her committee chairs to look into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, the House of Representatives has held zero hearings on the origins of the virus and the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory

The Washington Post has issued a correction on its 2020 report on Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and the lab-leak theory he had discussed in the media. The newspaper revised a February 2020 story with the original headline "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked" as top public health experts have begun taking a more serious look at the origins of the coronavirus.
WorldNew York Post

Chinese media rips US for probe into COVID-19 lab leak theory

Chinese Communist Party media warned that the US could meet its “Waterloo” as it seeks to learn whether the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab — omitting any mention of Beijing’s concealment of information about the pandemic in its early months and stonewalling investigations of the virus’ origins. “​Washington is...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Moore & Mark Meadows: Biden's border crisis – here are the Trump-era policies we need to implement now

Only a few hundred yards from our southern border, cranes and building materials for the Trump administration-sponsored border fencing improvement initiative remain unused. Little more than the stroke of President Biden’s pen parked the now-idle cranes and bulldozers, and his decision to reverse the critical border security measures President Trump spent the last four years putting in place has yielded the gravest humanitarian and national security crisis at our southern border in decades.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID: Ex-FDA chief says 'lab leaks happen all the time'

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Amid mounting concerns regarding a renewed probe of the origins of COVID-19 in China, former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that accidental lab leaks 'happen all the time' and there have been six last known outbreaks of SARS-1 from China.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporters admit dismissing Wuhan lab leak theory in part because Republicans proposed it

Journalists continued to acknowledge Sunday that the media's longstanding dismissal of the Wuhan "lab-leak" theory was in part due to Republicans pitching it. Once widely cast aside as a racist "conspiracy theory" and "fringe" nonsense, the possibility that the coronavirus accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has gained increasing credence in recent weeks. The saga has led to yet another reckoning for mainstream media journalists about groupthink and bias in the industry. Faced with criticism that they blasted the theory last year for political reasons, some reporters have admitted its Republican origins with figures like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., former President Donald Trump, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played into why they disparaged it.
U.S. Politicsyonkerstimes.com

US Intel: Chinese Researchers from Wuhan Lab Got COVID Symptoms in Nov. 2019. US Media Got it Wrong Except for Josh Rogin:

Biden Calls for 90 Day Review-CCP Coverup Continues. A recently leaked–U.S. Intelligence report found that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China had sought hospital treatment in November 2019 “with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” This information contradicts the narrative of the Chinese Communist Party, CCP, which has insisted that the virus came from a Bat at a food market in Wuhan, and that any human transmission of the virus was not reported until December 2019.