Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Amazon Is Still Missing the Mark on Enviro Sustainability

By Khalil Abdullah
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spring in full bloom, Amazon has been promoting its record on combatting climate change in recent weeks. The company’s announcements about new sign-ons to its Climate Pledge and commitments to attaining lofty sustainability goals sound promising. A closer examination raises questions about Amazon’s true colors when it comes to sustainability. Green is not yet one of them. The e-commerce giant has achieved little to reduce its environmental footprint and, in some instances, has done more harm than good.

www.realclearmarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Environmental Change#Climate Change#Trust Company#Climate Pledge#Implementation#Public Trust#Green#Questions#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Amazon
Related
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Corporate Social Responsibility and the Environment: Why It Matters

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is the idea that businesses have obligations not only to shareholders but to society at large and must act in social and environmentally responsible ways. This is sometimes referred to as the “triple bottom line,” measuring and responding to social and environmental impacts alongside profits. The...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Why Amazon's supermarket shopping spree has still not paid off

Jeff Bezos’s main problem was the meat. In 2016, Amazon opened its first Go store, a till-free shop on the ground floor of its Seattle headquarters, which allowed customers to simply walk out and have their credit card automatically charged for the salads, energy bars or soft drinks they had taken off the shelves.
Akron, OHTire Business

Goodyear misses sustainability targets due to COVID

AKRON — Goodyear failed to hit a number of sustainability targets in 2020 due, it said, to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One particular target was a planned increase in the use of soybean oil in place of petroleum-based products, Goodyear noted in its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report. In...
BusinessNewsTimes

Amazon still discussing terms over $4.5 million grant award

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials awarded $4.5 million in taxpayer money to online retail giant Amazon Inc. last year to build and staff a distribution facility in Delaware, but the company apparently is still not satisfied. Members of a panel that approves incentives for economic development projects were told...
Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Is Selling on Amazon Still a Profitable Business?

Many entrepreneurs have successfully started a business selling on Amazon. However, many have tried and failed. What is the difference between success and failure with an Amazon business? And what can you do to ensure you are one of the success stories?. The answer may be simpler than you think,...
InternetGood News Network

Browser Extension Helps You Choose Amazon Products Based on Sustainability

A nifty new Chrome extension uses machine learning to sort products on Amazon by their eco-friendly aspects—allowing consumers to make sustainable choices about paper mill runoff or deforestation without pouring through research on their lunch breaks. Called Finch, its ranking can be applied to the top 41 product categories on...
Advocacycomplianceweek.com

Embracing employee activism is good for business

Pressure on companies to respond to employee activism has been steadily building, fueled by increased emphasis from the public; investors; and employees on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Some ESG issues have become flashpoints for activism. Corporate responsibility for contributing to climate change is one. Another is promoting a...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

The Government Of Canada Invests In Plastics Science Research To Further Understand Environmental Threats

GATINEAU, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Plastics have a big impact on our environment and ecosystems. They are polluting our rivers, lakes, and oceans, and they are harmful to wildlife and may threaten human health. The Government of Canada is committed to achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, and is working to take action to reduce plastic pollution across the country and to create a circular economy for plastics. This includes banning certain harmful single-use plastics, where warranted and supported by science. Information generated by research scientists is vital to plastics policy development and to making evidence-based decisions in our ongoing effort to protect wildlife and our waters, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create jobs.
Businessenvironmental-expert.com

Enviro Hold AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) was held on May 20, 2021. Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding gatherings, the general meeting was held without physical presence, by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

The 30 Best Sales on Amazon You Don’t Want to Miss

You know those items that have been on your wishlist for a while? This is your sign it's time to buy them, especially if they're on this list. Because, let's be honest ... after a winter cooped up by the cold and a pandemic, we all deserve a little treat in the form of online shopping (if you know, you know).
Advocacygithub.blog

Github Social Impact: How we’re driving change with social sector organizations

We’re proud to share the new and improved Social Impact at GitHub website, and we’re really excited to share what our team has been working on!. GitHub’s mission is to advance human progress. Our part in that mission is to leverage the company’s assets in unique and powerful ways that can drive change for nonprofits and the greater social sector. Our world faces significant challenges, such as climate change, racial injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing income inequality. The social sector, including local nonprofits, international development organizations, and foundations are working hard to address them. And they need our help.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

How Can Business Leaders Tackle Climate Change?

Climate change is accelerating at a disturbing pace, and businesses are unfortunately responsible for much of this acceleration. Recently, the largest iceberg ever recorded broke off from Antarctica, indicating that water temperatures are spiraling out of control. Deserts are expanding, landfills are being topped out and erratic weather patterns are sweeping the world.