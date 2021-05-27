Amazon Is Still Missing the Mark on Enviro Sustainability

GATINEAU, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Plastics have a big impact on our environment and ecosystems. They are polluting our rivers, lakes, and oceans, and they are harmful to wildlife and may threaten human health. The Government of Canada is committed to achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, and is working to take action to reduce plastic pollution across the country and to create a circular economy for plastics. This includes banning certain harmful single-use plastics, where warranted and supported by science. Information generated by research scientists is vital to plastics policy development and to making evidence-based decisions in our ongoing effort to protect wildlife and our waters, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create jobs.