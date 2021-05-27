Amazon Is Still Missing the Mark on Enviro Sustainability
With spring in full bloom, Amazon has been promoting its record on combatting climate change in recent weeks. The company’s announcements about new sign-ons to its Climate Pledge and commitments to attaining lofty sustainability goals sound promising. A closer examination raises questions about Amazon’s true colors when it comes to sustainability. Green is not yet one of them. The e-commerce giant has achieved little to reduce its environmental footprint and, in some instances, has done more harm than good.www.realclearmarkets.com