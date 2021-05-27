Cancel
Energy Industry

Annals of a Warming Planet: Big Oil’s Bad, Bad Day

By Bill McKibben
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrushing blows to three of the world’s largest oil companies have made it clear that the arguments many have been making for decades have sunk in at the highest levels. Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
#Big Oil#Annals#Oil Companies#Planet#Bad Day#Blows
Energy Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

Big Oil’s Bad Week

Robert Rapier: Senior Contributor: Energy: May 30, 2021. The world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies are the so-called supermajors or more commonly “Big Oil.” In order of descending market capitalization these companies are ExxonMobil XOM -0.3%, Chevron CVX +0.8%, Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL SE, and BP. Last week three...
Energy IndustryArizona Daily Sun

Climate Activists Score Big Over Shell and ExxonMobil in a 'Bad Day for Big Oil'

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must slash carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels, and a small, climate activist hedge fund stunned ExxonMobil by getting two of its candidates elected to the company's board of directors. The two major developments gave environmental consultant Deborah Brosnan of Deborah Brosnan & Associates cause for optimism regarding the fight against climate change. "This is a watershed event," she said. "I mean it was definitely a bad day for big oil, but it is part of a growing trend."
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

A Bad Day At Black Rock For Big Oil!

Probably not many of you remember the 1955 film Bad Day At Black Rock starring Spencer Tracy, Ernest Borgnine, Lee Marvin, and a cast of thousands. It was a really awful movie in which little if anything of substance happened, but the title has become part of our lexicon. May 26, 2021 was a Bad Day At Black Rock for the fossil fuel industry, which suffered three body blows, one courtesy of a Dutch court and the other two delivered by investors, including BlackRock, the largest investment management organization in the galaxy.
Energy Industryearthisland.org

Big Oil’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

Yesterday, ExxonMobil shareholders voted in at least two new directors promoted by an activist shareholder concerned about the firm’s approach to the climate crisis. ​Photo by Mike Mozart. In bold lettering, the IEA concluded: “There is no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply in our net zero pathway,”...
Energy IndustryMSNBC

How (and why) Big Oil just had a very bad day

The oil and gas industry is generally not accustomed to having bad days. On the contrary, Big Oil's business model is built on persistent successes in everything from energy policy to finance to shaping the governments of whole countries. Yesterday, however, as Politico noted, the industry had an unusually bad...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Oil Majors Vow Energy Transition - At Their Own Pace

Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency have all turned up the heat on firms recently.
