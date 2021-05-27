Annals of a Warming Planet: Big Oil’s Bad, Bad Day

A national big box home center chain is going up right across the street from your store. What would you do?. In the 50-plus years that your third-generation, family-owned lumberyard has been serving your community, you’ve faced too many challenges to count. You’ve survived recessions, material shortages, price spikes, bankrupt builder customers, and even a devastating fire that destroyed much of your yard. Despite those challenges, like many dealers, you’re enjoying extremely strong sales and a robust housing market as the pandemic appears to be fading into the sunset. Unlike many LBM dealers, you’ve deployed successful strategies to attract, hire, and retain young pros just starting their careers. All was right with the world, until you learned that the oversized new building going up across the street will house a prominent national big box retailer.