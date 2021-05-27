Strays Among Ruins: Rome’s Cat Sanctuary

I have worked in the film industry for nearly four decades in various capacities—from pyrotechnics to location scouting to screenwriting. Several years ago, one of my friends from Hollywood had purchased three adjoining apartments in one of the oldest parts of Paris that he wanted to renovate into a single living space. Because he lived abroad and traveled constantly, he asked me to oversee the construction. I knew absolutely nothing about building permits and construction but, for some reason, I agreed. One day, the workers tore down a wall and uncovered a small room containing just a table, a chair, some shelves, a whole lot of dust, and an old bottle filled with black liquid.