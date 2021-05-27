Cancel
Strays Among Ruins: Rome’s Cat Sanctuary

By Sandi Barrett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNighttime in Rome is magical. The city is alive with bustling cafes, brilliantly lit ancient ruins, and streets full of locals and visitors out for a passeggiata, or nightly stroll. Rome is a walkable city, and while exploring on foot you will pass many ancient Roman sites that are below street level and under archaeological excavation. One such site is the historical complex of Largo di Torre Argentina. And tucked away in a corner of this complex is a unique and unusual safe haven: a cat sanctuary.

Pompey
Julius Caesar
Europe
Cats
Pets
Rome, IT
Argentina
