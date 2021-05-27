Injury News: Travis Swaggerty dislocates shoulder, Nick Gonzales breaks pinky

Travis Shaw was down on the field for several minutes last night and eventually had to be helped off the field after a play at third base which resulted in a dislocated shoulder. Following the conclusion of the contest between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Shaw’s shoulder had to be popped back into the joint and he’d undergo more testing. “It’s not going to be a couple of days...Another player is going to get an opportunity to step up.”