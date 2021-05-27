Injury News: Travis Swaggerty dislocates shoulder, Nick Gonzales breaks pinky
The Pittsburgh Pirates got some bad injury news yesterday, when promising prospect Travis Swaggerty was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder, according to the Post-Gazette. The number nine rated prospect on our Minor Matters list got injured last week sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt. We’ve been waiting since then for an official update, and team Sports Medicine Director Todd Tomcyzk was the bearer of bad news about Swaggerty’s status yesterday.www.bucsdugout.com