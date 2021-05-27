Cancel
Six-month program teaches Iowans how to bow hunt for deer

kjan.com
 5 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Registration is now open for the Field To Fork Deer Hunting Program which takes Iowans with zero hunting skills and teaches them to use a compound bow to hunt and kill white-tailed deer. Jamie Cook, the program’s coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says students will also learn how to field dress the animal and cook venison. Cook notes, it takes a commitment. “The program does go on about six months,” Cook says. “What we’ve learned over time is, with hunting, being a pretty serious life skill, it takes a while to develop and in order to really get to the point where you enjoy it and you’re willing to build confidence, it does take that amount of time.”

