After starting the season with a perfect 30-0 record, the North Carolina women’s tennis team fell to Pepperdine with a 4-3 loss in the NCAA semifinals. Pepperdine and UNC split the first two finished matches of the simultaneous doubles, with the Tar Heels winning match one 6-4 and the Waves winning match three 6-4. The deciding match for the doubles point came down to the fourth-ranked UNC duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty, who were defeated by the unranked Pepperdine pairing of Shiori Fakuda and Taisiya Pachkaleva, 5-7. With this match, the first point went to the Waves for a 1-0 lead.