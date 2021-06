We start today’s deals with some great desktop PCs. First up, for all of those Mac users, we get the latest Mac mini with an M1 chip selling for just $800 if you go for the version with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space. You will see the M1 Mac mini selling for $870, but the $70 savings will appear during checkout. And remember that you can still get the latest Apple iMac for $1,259 after a $40 discount.