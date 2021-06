James C. Paschall and Mary Jo Boldingh have joined the firm’s IP/tech practice groups. Chapman Spingola is proud to announce that James C. Paschall and Mary Jo Boldingh have joined the firm’s IP/tech practice groups. With over 50 years of combined technical and legal experience, Jim and Mary Jo, registered patent attorneys with technical backgrounds, will help service Chapman Spingola’s clients in all technical matters relating to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including patent counseling and strategy, patent drafting, IP portfolio management and disputed matters such as IPRs (inter partes review). Their technical expertise will also assist the firm’s work in the areas of patent litigation, freedom to operate analysis, and intellectual property due diligence for client tech transactions.