Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Canvas Sparkling Wines by Aritmija

By retail design blog
retaildesignblog.net
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opportunity to create, that the winemaker got from his parents, is the inspiration for the name of the CANVAS series. PET NAT sparkling wines carry labels with abstracted images of the winemaker and his parents, painted in the impasto technique. Wrapped in a canvas, the bottle is artistically completed by a gallery label on the cover, which bears the author’s name, product name and year of manufacture. This makes the sparkling wines works of art.

retaildesignblog.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Wines#Art#Nat#Impasto#Pet#Food Drink#Beverages#Nat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Wine & Rhymes

This is an evening hosted by ET Productions featuring the best of Atlanta’s independent artists presenting vocal and lyrical talents. The night will feature wine from City Winery’s extensive selection and curated menu designed exclusively for our Wine & Rhyme audience. This is an event you don’t want to miss! DJ & Host: SED THE SAINT Sed “The Saint” is a talented open-format DJ that prides herself in providing the soundtrack to events, creating experiences that people won’t forget. Her ability to seamlessly mix music tracks together creates a beautiful combination that sounds and feels like a hot bowl of spicy gumbo.
Recipeshomemadehooplah.com

Sparkling Margarita

This sparkling margarita is a mix of classic margarita ingredients like tequila, lime juice, and triple sec combined with a dash of classy, bubbly champagne. This post contains affiliate links. Read the disclosure policy. About Sparkling Margarita. Sometimes called a sparkling margarita or a champagne margarita, this mixed drink has...
Drinkscstoredecisions.com

Coffee-Inspired Sparkling Water

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water has a new line of coffee-inspired S.Pellegrino Essenza. The latest innovation for S.Pellegrino Essenza has zero calories and zero sweeteners with 30 milligrams of caffeine — about one-third of the amount in an average cup of coffee. The three flavor combinations include: Exotic Vanilla & Coffee, Delicious Cocoa & Coffee and Smooth Caramel & Coffee.
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Mirror Sparkle Ornament

"The Mirror Sparkle Ornament is a quick and fun bit of joy you can hang from your windows, add to your tote, or use to decorate your holiday tree! Add some sparkle to your life with this crochet pattern on Moogly! Each Mirror Sparkle Ornament featured 2 of the one-inch mirrors, so no matter how they twist and turn, they’ll always have that bling. Framing the mirrors with Lily Sugar’n Cream creates a lovely modern macramé look, with a tassel for even more texture and fun. It’s simple, quick, and sure to please in your home and at craft shows!"
Restaurantsparadisecoast.com

The Wine Loft

At The Wine Loft we offer small plates of artisanal foods, as well as flatbreads and salads. We have various seating arrangements, from plush armchairs and sofas to high tops and bar stools, as well as an outdoor patio. We can reserve our elevated Loft Area for your private event....
MuseumsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Museum of Natural History Opens an Exhibit of Sparkling Animals

I do not have an octopus teacher, sloshing around off the coast of South Africa. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t special animals I can learn from! My instructors reside not in a kelp forest but in glittering vitrines at the Museum of Natural History, in an exhibit entitled “Beautiful Creatures: Jewelry Inspired by the Animal Kingdom.”
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Mumm Napa Blanc de Blancs Sparkling NV

Day Trips, Impressing On A Budget, Weekday Dinner Pairings. Chardonnay, Melon de Bourgogne , Pinot Gris / Grigio. It smells like a subtle whiff of brûléed pears drizzled with honey. The bubbles are small but mighty and persistent. The fruit on the palate is ripe with a slight creaminess. This is a good bottle to bring to the get-together. It may even raise an eyebrow or two.
Drinksbevindustry.com

Constellation invests in Sapere Aude Sparkling Wine

Through Constellation Brands Ventures’ Focus on Minority Founders initiative and commitment to invest $100 million in African American/Black, Latinx, and minority-owned businesses by 2030, Constellation, Victor, N.Y., announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Sapere Aude Sparkling Wine. “We’re excited to continue our Focus on Minority Founders initiative...
Grocery & SupermaketHarper's Bazaar

10 of the best luxury English sparkling wines to try at home

In celebration of English Wine Week, which is taking place 19-27 June, our expert panel has selected the best English sparkling wines to enjoy this summer. English wine is now widely available across the country – from supermarkets such as Waitrose to independent wine merchants, hotels, bars and restaurants. However, it’s our country’s sparkling wine that’s causing the biggest stir, and makes up 70 per cent of production.
Drinksterroirreview.com

2016 Brooks Sparkling Riesling Willamette Valley

Brooks’s traditional-method Riesling is fermented in stainless steel and, when dry, is cross-flow filtered and moved to its secondary fermentation in bottle. It spends a whopping 44 months en tirage. It’s a spirited wine, ablaze with acidity and crunchy minerals. After its long repose in captivity, this genie needs a...
Drinksbbr.com

Burgundy Wine

Chablis is a wonderful mix of simplicity and complexity, says Adam Bruntlett. Our Burgundy Buyer explains what’s happening in the region today, and which bottles he’s recommending right now. As anyone who has visited can attest, the town of Chablis is a quiet and rather sleepy place. It’s closer geographically to the Champagne region than […]
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sparkling Canned Lemonades

Whether it's a scorching hot summer day or you simply need a sweet mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Trader Joe's Sparkling Lemonade is the perfect fix. Trader Joe's Sparkling Lemonade is a canned lemonade that's perfect for the summer season. This four-pack of canned lemonades delivers "a one-two punch of refreshing, citrusy sweetness and satisfying fizz to create one eminently easy-drinking soda." Though the new drink is delicious straight from the can, Trader Joe's recommends serving it over crushed ice for an extra refreshing taste. The brand also notes that the sweet and tart notes in the drink pair perfectly with burgers and another BBQ fare, making it the perfect non-alcoholic sipper to bring along to any backyard get-together.
Cutchogue, NYlongisland.com

Wine by the Vines

Come out and join us for “Wine by the Vines” at Pelligrini Vineyards in Cutchogue on June 10. Guests will be welcomed to the beautiful patio of the vineyard. A choice of several Pellegrini wines, gourmet sandwiches, and petite sweets will be served in a setting that is comfortable for socializing. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

No-Alcohol Vegan Sparkling Wines

With the launch of HUN Alcohol Free, Millennial canned wine brand HUN introduced the UK to its first alcohol-free wine in a can. The vegan sparkling white wine in a can is made with single-origin South African Chenin Blanc grapes and it represents the fifth canned wine from the award-winning wine brand.
Food & Drinkstastefullygrace.com

Eric’s Sparkling Blood Orange Cocktail

Summer cocktails should be refreshing. They should be purrr-ty. They should be easy to drink. Eric is showing me how to make one of our summer go-to cocktails. It checks all the summer cocktail boxes 😉. My STEP-BY-STEP VIDEO below will help guide you through the recipe. Subscribe to my...
Drinkskiss951.com

Spindrift Sparkling Water Now Comes in the Spiked Variety

If you ask any of my friends when they come over they can always guarantee there will be at least two different flavors of Spindrift in the fridge, so I was extremely excited to stumble upon this news!. Spindrift Spiked is sparkling water, alcohol from cane sugar, and real squeezed...
Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Easy Ways To Explore Your Canvas With Paint By Numbers

Painting is unquestionably enjoyable, but I’d like to add that it also provides us with focus and relief. Paint-by-number kits allow anyone to discover their inner artist. These kits enable you to create professional paintings, including masterpieces by Da Vinci, Van Gogh, and Picasso. If you’ve always wanted to be a painter, it’s never too late to start with any of these DIY painting kits. Based on the experience of thousands of people who have done so, you will never regret purchasing a number kit for your artwork.
DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Rosé - Clean and Tasty

A solid sparkler made from organically grown grapes, the non-vintage Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Rosé. 75% Pinot Noir and 25% Chardonnay (both organically grown) Sparkling Rosé from high elevation estate vineyards in Alto Gualtallary, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina. The wine undergoes secondary fermentation in stainless steel tanks, has 12 g/L of residual sugar and is vegan friendly.