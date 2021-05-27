Canvas Sparkling Wines by Aritmija
The opportunity to create, that the winemaker got from his parents, is the inspiration for the name of the CANVAS series. PET NAT sparkling wines carry labels with abstracted images of the winemaker and his parents, painted in the impasto technique. Wrapped in a canvas, the bottle is artistically completed by a gallery label on the cover, which bears the author’s name, product name and year of manufacture. This makes the sparkling wines works of art.retaildesignblog.net