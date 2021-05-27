Canvas Sparkling Wines by Aritmija

"The Mirror Sparkle Ornament is a quick and fun bit of joy you can hang from your windows, add to your tote, or use to decorate your holiday tree! Add some sparkle to your life with this crochet pattern on Moogly! Each Mirror Sparkle Ornament featured 2 of the one-inch mirrors, so no matter how they twist and turn, they’ll always have that bling. Framing the mirrors with Lily Sugar’n Cream creates a lovely modern macramé look, with a tassel for even more texture and fun. It’s simple, quick, and sure to please in your home and at craft shows!"