Reproductive Rights are Human Rights Act

The Stoneham Human Rights Commission stands with Asians, Asian-Americans, and Pacific Islanders in our community. America has a long history of prejudice and cruelty toward Asian communities. The COVID-19 crisis created new outlets for those prejudices, as recent incidents of hate and violence across the country demonstrate. Asian-Americans have been stereotyped, scapegoated, attacked, and killed. California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reports that Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 150% in 2020. Recent Boston Globe and New York Times pieces highlight the fear that has grown in AAPI communities over the past year. Increasingly, these communities are turning to self-defense measures, from buddy-system travel to pepper spray and tasers.