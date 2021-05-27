Cancel
Where to Buy the Nike Dunk Low “Easter”

By Pete Michael
houseofheat.co
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’m hoping the chocolate eggs do, too, Easter-themed footwear options are appearing in spades. The next to do so is this Nike Dunk Low “Easter” — a ladies-exclusive release. Though its void of any direct holiday insignia, the pair brings a festive feel thanks to its light, bright base,...

houseofheat.co
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Nike Dunk Low “Light Bone”

Nike’s Dunk Low has been on the receiving end of a variety of different shades and makeovers and the silhouette appears to be taking a break from the vibrant and wild offerings with a Light Bone makeover surfacing just today. Slated for a Sail, Light Bone, Cashmere, and Pale Ivory...
Aerospace & DefenseHighsnobiety

Nike Air Force 1 GTX "Triple White": Images & Where to Buy Here

Price: 17,500 yen (approximately $160) What We’re Saying: Quick, name a sneaker more iconic than the all-white Air Force 1. A staple in any respectable collection, the clean colorway of the legendary shoe has long since been recognized as one of — if not the — best sneaker(s) ever made. So how does such an influential shoe get even better? Easy, just add GORE-TEX.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

On-Foot Look at the New Nike Dunk Low Scrap “Archeo Brown”

Nike will be adding another silhouette to their growing Dunk Low lineup with a new Scrap rendition that’s set to debut in “Archeo Brown.”. With all the current hype surrounding the Nike Dunk Low, the Swoosh has been adding new takes to the silhouette to extend the hype and reach of the silhouette. This variation features a Scap theme that includes a variety of different materials in the form of mesh and leather and a stacked overlay system of different cuts and colors, hence the name. This rendition features an Archeo Brown, Bicoastal, and Sport Spice design that features a brown base with the additives of green, pink, yellow, and purple. A white rubber midsole along with a light gum outsole are added to the bottoms to finish off the interesting new silhouette.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Expands the Dunk Low "Animal" Pack With This Stark Black and Gray Style

After releasing a giraffe-inspired take on the popular Dunk Low, ‘s Nike Sportswear sub-label is expanding its “Animal” pack with a new black and gray style. Featuring a stark color scheme and shaggy detailing slightly reminiscent of Medicom Toy and Nike SB‘s SB Dunk Low from 2020, or, father back, the SB Dunk Low “Takashi 2,” the latest “Animal Pack” supplies a look that’s much more low-key than most of the Swoosh’s other animal print sneakers with its “Black/Anthracite/Pure Platinum” color scheme.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low “Tropical Twist” Release Date

If you thought 2020 did the Dunk well, just wait for 2021. The Nike Dunk Low has just surfaced in a brand new design that features coveted Tiffany vibes. One of if not the most popular Dunk Low will be celebrated on an all-new rendition for 2021. Surfacing in GS sizing, the Nike Dunk Low arrives in an all-leather makeover while featuring Light Smoke Grey panelings on the toes and side panelings as black leather equips the many overlays that shape the silhouette around the toe, eyestays, and heel. Along with black laces and a black sockliner, Tiffany Blue highlights the leather Nike Swoosh logo and the Nike tongue branding to add the pop of iconic blue we all love. Finishing off the design is a classic white rubber midsole and black rubber outsole.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low “Dear Summer” Collection: Official Info

Virgil Abloh has just confirmed that he will be releasing 50 Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Lows this summer as part of his upcoming, collaborative “Dear Summer...” collection. Abloh posted a full look at the packaging for the Dunks, of which several colorways have been teased and leaked over the past few months, to his Instagram and gave us our best look yet at the box. In addition to holes (which have featured on his Air Jordan 5 in the past) and tape — giving the box a used and vintage feeling — one side of the packaging features a set of 50 numbers.
Designers & Collectionshotnewhiphop.com

Virgil Abloh Teases 50-Piece Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Collection

Just a couple of months ago, it was reported that Virgil Abloh would be dropping a 50-shoe collection of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows. Based on the information at the time, it was stated that every colorway would have the same base colors (white and grey) although the main differences would come in the laces and accessories. Now, Abloh himself is confirming the existence of this collection which as he states, is called "Dear Summer." In the Instagram post below, you can even see what the box for the shoes will look like.
ShoppingSole Collector

'Free 99' Nike Dunks Are Releasing Soon

If the barrage of recently-leaked Nike Dunk Low styles isn’t enough for you, a new set of colorways emerges. Expected to drop before the end of this year are two new “Free 99” Dunk Low colorways with a first look shared by @Yankeekicks on Instagram. The set comes in predominantly white and black-based iterations that are blocked with multi-colored panels while “Free 99” is printed on the footbed. The white pair is equipped with mismatched green and yellow shoelaces while the black version comes with a set of matching black shoelaces. Completing the looks are white midsoles and gum outsoles.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal Pack”

This year we saw the Dunk take off like never before and 2021 may even give this year a run for its money with all the leaks we’ve gotten for the year already. Check out the Nike Dunk Low “Animal Pack” expected to release next year. Although the Nike Dunk...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Nike x Drake NOCTA Cardinal Stock: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

Having just been named the artist of the decade at the Billboard Music Awards — complete with a very cute acceptance speech with his son — Drake’s talk of the town. No change there then. The Toronto artist isn’t just dominating headlines in music, either. His newest collection in partnership with Nike dropped at select retailers on May 20 and sold out swiftly. Luckily, if you missed it, you can secure your NOCTA "Cardinal Stock" goodies from StockX.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Red-Logo Nike Dunk High “White/Black” Releases Tomorrow

The Nike Dunk High has heavily favored simple, two-tone colorways since re-gaining mainstream popularity a few years ago. And while Nike SB is consistently concocting an experimental take on Peter Moore’s iconic design, the model continues to emerge in easy-to-style ensembles. Case in point: A “White/Black” option for women. Set...
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Where to Buy the Air Jordan 1 Low “Spades”

It appears that the recently-revealed Air Force 1 inspired by the humble playing card won’t be a solo release, with the surfacing of this Air Jordan 1 Low “Spades” confirming that there will be at least one more in the collection. Arriving in a theme akin to the Air force...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Undefeated Transfers Its 2003 Nike Dunk High Collaboration Onto The Air Force 1 Low

Following its special “Hall of Fame” release commemorating the legacy of Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles’ Undefeated has been going through its own archive in preparation for a “Nike Dunk vs. Nike Air Force 1” collection. Included in the impending capsule is a low-top version of the latter silhouette clad in an olive scheme inspired by a collaborative version of the former from 2003.
Apparelartfire.com

Nike Dunk Low 'Orange Pearl'

Please note that: We need about 1-2 days to prepare and then ship through USPS, which usually takes 14-20 days. However, due to the impact of the epidemic, some packages may be delayed for a few days, please understand!. return goods: If you are not satisfied with this pair of...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Fragment x Nike Dunk High “Bejing” Release Date

Already set to be teaming up with Sacai later this year, Fragment and Nike may be releasing a Dunk High later this year as well. Hiroshi Fujiwara shared an image this Instagram this morning which obviously took the sneaker community by storm. While the 2020’s call for sneaker collaborations surfacing online with little to no official advertisements, a lot of recent collaborations were revealed exactly in this same way. While the photo is in black and white, the left and right pair arrive in two different colors on the left and right pair while featuring an all-leather construction. To solidify the partnership, the Fragment lightning logo is placed on the lower ankles while double branding appears to be written on the midsoles.
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” Finally Arrives Next Month

Joining several upcoming options for the silhouette — including the “Medium Curry” and “CNY” — comes this special-edition two-piece Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” pack, which is tipped to be one of the most colorful efforts of the year. According to sneaker insiders @py_rates, the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99”...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low "Crazy Camo" Is A Camouflage Hodgepodge

Breaking up the parade of two-tone styles we’ve seen in recent weeks, has prepared the popular Dunk Low in a new “Crazy Camo” colorway. Following a camo-coated Dunk that was revealed in weeks past, the “Crazy Camo” mixes a wide variety of patterns, prints and colors, making for a camouflage hodgepodge that’s sure to delight those who prefer a more dashing Dunk look.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Official Look at the fragment design x Nike Dunk High "Beijing"

Several collaborations from Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design are being readied to drop throughout the course of this year, some of which include Air Jordan 1 iterations made alongside Travis Scott while others fall under the classics category such as this. Dunk High “Beijing”. The latter, which originally launched as part...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Fresh Looks // Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue”

Minneapolis skate shop Familia has chanced another opportunity to collaborate with Nike SB on its most revered silhouette to celebrate its city’s most revered live music venue with this special-edition Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue”. Honoring the five-decade-old establishment, the pair is equipped with a bevy of...